In retrospect, Derek Stonorov could have just as easily become a big game hunter, and thus a killer of bears, rather than a biologist who observes bears. After all, he came from a family of big game hunters. So we’re lucky he chose the latter path, as one of the rewards is his book, “Watch the Bear,” which gathers stories from a lifetime of bear watching in Alaska.

Stonorov, who lives in Homer, can count many ancestors who traversed the globe during the early twentieth century, collecting trophies from some of the most coveted large animals on earth. His mother would recount her days spent tiger hunting in India while rocking him to sleep when he was an infant (something she later came to regret, telling him years later, “Times were different then. We thought the world would never run out of wild animals.”). Yet what stood out in these tales was not the kill shot itself, but the time spent on the land.