Late in 2010, John Burch, a biologist in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, spotted a male wolf that had paired with a female he’d been tracking, a lone wolf designated 227. The male was darted and a GPS radio collar fastened around his neck to gather data on his movements and activities. Assigned the number 258, the wolf embarked on a remarkable journey in the coming months, covering thousands of miles and traveling as far as the Arctic Coastal Plain.
Despite no further known encounters with humans, the record left by 258’s movements, recorded in close detail, would offer researchers minute-by-minute data on his travels, a trek beautifully rendered by longtime Alaska author Tom Walker in his latest book, “The Wanderer.”
Before long, 258 was alone again. For unknown reasons, 227 died soon after the pair joined together, and 258 struck out on his own, first in the preserve, then in a generally northerly direction. Crossing between Alaska and Canada’s Yukon Territory, he was always hungry, always in search of food. Occasionally he enjoyed an abundance, but most days were lean.
258 began moving as winter began letting go. His northward trajectory took him to the banks of the Yukon River. There, at Biederman Bluff, he plunged into waters which, at that time, were heavily choked with ice as breakup reached full magnitude. Miraculously, he survived what had to have been a precarious crossing, emerging on the other side, where Walker rechristens him the Wanderer. Wander is what he proceeded to do.
Walker applies his considerable storytelling abilities as he traces where the wolf went. Drawing from both the natural and human histories of the landscapes it traversed, he places the wolf into the broader narrative of the North, leading to worthy diversions.
The aforementioned Biederman Bluff, for instance, is named for Ed Biederman, Walker tells us, a legendary musher who carried mail by dogsled between Eagle and Circle from 1912 until well into the 1930s.
When the Wanderer reaches the Yukon Flats Walker’s history lesson goes deeper. “Chalkyitsik, which translates as ‘fish-hooking place,” is an important seasonal fishing site, its use dating back to as early as 10,000 BC.”
That fraught relationship between humans and wolves is a recurring subject in this book, one that Walker approaches objectively despite his obvious sympathies.
Wolves lived alongside Indigenous Alaskans for millennia, and we learn here that long ago humans and canines competed with each other for the same limited food sources. Gwich’in hunters would sometimes raid wolf kills during times of hunger, while wolves would rip into caches.
Food has always been scarce in the region, but it was the arrival of stampeders that tipped the balance toward the attempted extermination of wolves. “A wolf had no right to a moose or caribou that might feed hapless prospectors,” Walker writes of the prevailing attitude of the time.
Walker explores the controversial history of wolf control programs that have persisted in Alaska since territorial days. Justified by the belief that reducing wolf populations would lead to higher moose and caribou numbers, and hence more food for humans, wolves have been aggressively hunted down and decimated for over a century.
Walker explains that there is little if any biological data to support the claims of wolf suppression advocates, but he also notes that opponents, often urbanized and holding anthropomorphized views of the animals, also operate off some faulty assumptions. “Neither side can swayed by rational arguments,” he writes.
The Wanderer would weave in out of areas where suppression programs were in effect, but he managed to avoid falling prey to one. Instead he kept journeying, eventually arriving on the North Slope, where he spent an Arctic summer, struggling to feed himself. The tracking data is limited, but it tells enough to let researchers know when the Wanderer managed to take a large animal, not an easy feat for a lone wolf.
The times when food would have been minimal are discernible from periods of constant movement. During this unending search for nutrition, Walker discusses what foods the Wanderer might have found to ward off the perpetual hunger. When he was idle for a spell, it could be surmised that he had successfully taken down a caribou or other large animal, gorging himself for days before moving on, his survival dependent on never stopping.
Wolves are keen observers of the landscapes they inhabit, and so is Walker. Among the numerous joys of this book are his frequent, lyrical evocations of the world the Wanderer lived in.
Walker’s description of the Coleen River, whose “crystalline waters rush lyrically over the cobblestones,” is sublime. “The Coleen tumbles through treeless highlands that in summer are resplendent with wildflowers,” he writes. Walker follows spring’s arrival on the river, from headwaters to mouth, in three perfectly-crafted paragraphs where, on “sun-warmed slopes, plant life stirred from quiescence, the first blush of green mingling with the sere leaves fluttering in the wind.”
The Wanderer had followed breakup all the way into the Arctic, arriving just ahead of the caribou herds, and forced to subsist on smaller game. While precise details can never be known, the record indicates that he found limited food, save for a brief flush in midsummer, and likely paired up with another female. The Wanderer lived a wary life, constantly on the alert for dangers, which most likely would come from fellow wolves.
Hunger would prove the greatest danger, however, and the cause of his death after traveling an estimated 2,960 miles in six months. Despite an abundance of game in the vast lands he traveled through, he starved to death, a common end for a wolf.
In “The Wanderer,” Walker offers an enchanting visit to Alaska’s Arctic, and the life of one of its residents. Through the eyes of one wolf, he helps us learn about the northernmost reaches of Alaska, of what happens upon there, and the how life precipitously clings to those lands.