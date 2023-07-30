The Wanderer

Late in 2010, John Burch, a biologist in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, spotted a male wolf that had paired with a female he’d been tracking, a lone wolf designated 227. The male was darted and a GPS radio collar fastened around his neck to gather data on his movements and activities. Assigned the number 258, the wolf embarked on a remarkable journey in the coming months, covering thousands of miles and traveling as far as the Arctic Coastal Plain.

Despite no further known encounters with humans, the record left by 258’s movements, recorded in close detail, would offer researchers minute-by-minute data on his travels, a trek beautifully rendered by longtime Alaska author Tom Walker in his latest book, “The Wanderer.”

