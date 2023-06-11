The Ravenstone Chronicle

‘Sam was seven years old when his Athabascan uncle, Redshirt, first showed him the Ravenstone,” author J. Harper Haines writes in the opening paragraph of of her novel “The Ravenstone Chronicle.” “A feather design had been carved on both sides of a flat piece of black whale Bayleen. It was about four inches long. The dark red eyes looked like garnets and Sam thought they were from Wrangell near Juneau where a lot of garnets were found on the beach.”

The scene takes place in 1917, when Redshirt bequeaths the powerful amulet to young Sam Tallman. Eight decades later, it becomes an object of pursuit for an art dealer, an anthropology professor, a trio of hired thieves turned killers, police, state troopers, the FBI, and Cara Fielding, a half-Native adjunct journalism professor. The ensuing novel offers prime adventure while deftly weaving aspects of the Koyukon Athabascan culture that forms Sam, Cara, and other major characters. All are drawn to the fictional town of Goldspring, northeast of Fairbanks, where Sam lives, and where, during a botched robbery that leads to a killing, the Ravenstone goes missing.