The Greatest Polar Expedition of All Time

The Greatest Polar Expedition of All Time

We’ll get the title out of the way first. If you’re going to call your book “The Greatest Polar Expedition of All Time,” you had better be able to back that claim. Take any book about Shackleton, Franklin, Nansen, Ross, Amunden, Scott, or the many less well known individuals who wandered into the planet’s polar regions with minimal knowledge and mostly blank maps, and you’ll read about the countless hardships, frequent tragedies, severe hunger, inescapable cold, and extreme isolation they endured. Not all returned alive. Some were never found. Their stories keep readers up well past their bedtimes.

Compare this to author Markus Rex, who spent the better part of a year aboard a scientific research vessel equipped with central heating, GPS, internet connectivity (limited in bandwidth, but still accessible), professional chefs, over 100 shipmates, electricity, running water, and a sauna among other amenities. He even took a midwinter break and went back home to Germany for several months. Whether the title was his idea or the publisher’s I do not know, but it never should have been slapped on this book.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.