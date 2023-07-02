Converging Empires

Alaskans think of themselves as occupying an edge, not a borderland. It’s a notion reinforced by world maps, usually centered on the Atlantic Ocean, which place Alaska in the upper left hand corner. Friendly Canada lies to the east, while the map ends to the north and west.

Reposition the center onto the Pacific, however, as historian Andrea Geiger suggests, and things look different. Suddenly an arced stretch of islands strides atop the world, where two continents nearly touch each other. It’s here where imperial designs have been pursued for centuries by at least five nations. All have had strategic and material interests in the region, prompting them to take possession of large stretches of territory. Along the edges of these lands, demarcation lines have slipped back and forth between these nations, through negotiated agreements and sometimes war.

