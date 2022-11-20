I Wish You Could Come Too

David James

Anyone who’s read much history knows that some of the best details are found in the footnotes. For instance, in a brief endnote to a comment about pestilent insects along the Yukon River in 1900, the late historian Gary C. Stein quotes an Army sergeant from the same summer who wrote, “we had hoped that the mosquitoes would be less plentiful around the post this spring as we burned over all the country near here last week and burned up about 8,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,429,765,382,170,210,000 of them. However the loss of that many does not seem noticeable.”

This particular nugget can be found in “I Wish You Could Come Too,” Stein’s compilation and annotation of the diaries of James Taylor White, a physician who made multiple journeys north to Alaska as a member of various Revenue Cutter Service crews, and who kept personal records of what he encountered along the way.