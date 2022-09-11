Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World

The Dutch navigator William Barents was the first European polar explorer to achieve heroic status. Over the course of three journeys into the high Arctic during the final decade of the 16th century, Barents and his men charted northern geography previously unknown to Europeans, discovering the island of Spitsbergen and the northern extent of Nova Zembla along the way. His men were also the first group of Europeans known to have become trapped by ice and forced to spend a harrowing winter far above the Arctic Circle, beset by extreme weather, scurvy and repeated polar bear attacks. Barents would die there, while his remaining crew made one of the epic escapes from ice-laden seas back to civilization.

Nearly all of the stereotypical plot elements of the great Arctic exploration sagas were pioneered by Barents. His story is hardly new, but always worthy of retelling, something veteran journalist Andrea Pitzer does handily in “Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World.”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks.