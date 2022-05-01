Monroe Robinson’s “The Handcrafted Life of Dick Proenneke” is a treasure and complement to the story of Alaska’s blue-collar wilderness diarist Richard Proenneke, whose Bush life is detailed in part in “One Man’s Wilderness.” Proenneke lived at Twin Lakes (now in Lake Clark National Park) intermittently from 1967 to 1999 in the log cabin he built.
Robinson is a respected professional woodworker here in Alaska and on the West Coast. He was a caretaker (with his wife, Kay Schubeck) for almost 20 summers at Proenneke’s cabin, and he knew Proenneke personally.
These qualifications led him to replicate many of Proenneke’s objects at the request of the National Park Service.
This immersion gave him a unique perspective on the design, materials, construction, usage and repair of these pieces.
Ultimately, it inspired Robinson to read Proenneke’s 7,000 pages of chronicles and assemble this remarkable record of Dick’s creations and the evolution of his wilderness material culture.
The “Handcrafted Life of Dick Proenneke” is the first publication about an Alaskan vernacular style of all things necessary for a simplified Bush life.
For the book’s nine chapters concerning the cabin (with its signature Dutch door replete with wooden latch and hinges), outbuildings (cache, woodshed/outhouse), tools (axes, saws, shovels, rake, sled and skis), furniture (beds, shelving, tables, benches, chairs, “letters”), metalware (cups, lanterns, baking pans, pouring vessels, berry pickers, lids and stoves), gifts (cups,bowls, walking sticks and knives) and repairs, Robinson selected and compiled passages from Proenneke’s diary entries that detail for over 30 years the creation, usage and repair of these individual objects. Robinson’s commentary is thoughtful, spare and often endearing.
The epilogue brings the reader up-to-date on repairs and restoration of this special enclave.
The book offers an abundance of high-quality photographs, detailed hand-drawings, maps, a list of characters (including Gov. Jay Hammond and First Lady Bella Hammond and other well-known locals) and a functional index. The well-crafted tome is a visual record for those unable to visit the site.
Proenneke’s philosophy shines through by deeds recounted here in his own words and by Robinson’s remarks. Though he did use a small kicker for his canoe and flew a Piper Cub for several years, he rejected use of any other power tools, especially a chainsaw. Following his first year there, Proenneke discontinued hunting, relying on fresh kills or hunter donations for meat. He preferred to hunt with cameras and binoculars his admired animals.
Air mail was his communication; computer, smartphone never entered his world. It is revelatory how rapidly Alaska culture has changed since his time.
The book is as much an exploration of craft as it is a timely model for how we should live by recycling, repairing, reducing consumption and heightening awareness of our natural world.