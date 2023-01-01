Turnback Ridge

“I know it all sounds crazy, but everything’s crazy — fossils making people sick, children being snatched from their parents, the weather turned upside down,” Jimmy Cho, one of the characters in Fairbanks author Gerri Brightwell’s new novel, “Turnback Ridge,” says midway through the story. “So much has been privatized — prisons, detention centers, you name it. I’m not sure there’s much difference between the government and the big corporations it hires to do its work.”

Apart from fossils making people sick — the idea lying at the heart of this Alaska-based tale set in the not too distant future — all of the ills mentioned in this brief utterance have already arrived. Children are taken from their parents at our border. Historically rare weather events now batter our world routinely. And in Iraq, the coalition between government and business resulted in civilian contractors committing war crimes while working for our military, and subsequently receiving government pardon for it.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.