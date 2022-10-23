Where The World Is Melting

‘The ice is getting thinner, and hunting season is coming to an end,” Icelandic photographer Ragnar Axelsson writes in “Where the World is Melting.” The hunting season he refers to is not an annual event. It’s the very existence of a hunting season, in this case for the Inuit of Greenland.

“The ocean icefield that stretched out as far as the eye could see is now open sea,” Axelsson continues. “What will existence in these parts be like if the ice disappears completely? It’s such a huge part of people’s lives here. The number of hunters decreases every year, and it is becoming increasingly hard to survive by hunting. The inhabitants are worried about their future. They envision the end of a society based on a hunting tradition that stretches back many thousands of years.”

