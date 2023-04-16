Homestead: A Novel

Here is the skeleton on which Melinda Moustakis’s “Homestead” is built: It is 1956, three years prior to Alaska becoming a state.

Twenty-seven-year-old Korean War vet Lawrence Beringer arrives from Minnesota to fulfill the qualifications to take title to a 150-acre homestead he intends to carve out of the wilderness. His plan for a family to live there with him means he must secure a wife willing to have the 12 children who will “work the land and one day carry him to his grave.” Enter 18-year-old Marie Kubala, escaping the misery and memories of the unreliable caretakers of her youth by visiting her older sister, who had already fled from Texas to Anchorage. Marie intends to take the first man she “likes the look of who has prospects and could be tied down long enough to marry.”

Linden Staciokas is a freelance writer, gardener and cook who lives in Fairbanks. She can be reached at dorking@acsalaska.net.