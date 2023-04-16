Here is the skeleton on which Melinda Moustakis’s “Homestead” is built: It is 1956, three years prior to Alaska becoming a state.
Twenty-seven-year-old Korean War vet Lawrence Beringer arrives from Minnesota to fulfill the qualifications to take title to a 150-acre homestead he intends to carve out of the wilderness. His plan for a family to live there with him means he must secure a wife willing to have the 12 children who will “work the land and one day carry him to his grave.” Enter 18-year-old Marie Kubala, escaping the misery and memories of the unreliable caretakers of her youth by visiting her older sister, who had already fled from Texas to Anchorage. Marie intends to take the first man she “likes the look of who has prospects and could be tied down long enough to marry.”
She and Lawrence meet at the Moose Lodge and their exchange consists of him ignoring her initial overtures and then slipping her a note that says “150 acres.” That is enough of a prospect for Marie and the next day they meet again, he proposes and in short order they are married.
For 40 months, each with its own chapter, the reader is immersed in the couple’s struggles to build a home and a marriage, neither of them having many of the skills essential to success in either of those endeavors. I had to keep reminding myself that this story takes place over 50 years ago. This was a time when women had few financial rights; it was not until the 1960s that banks began to allow women to open accounts without a man’s co-signature. The expectations of what made a good husband were different, too. As my grandmother used to say about my taciturn and rigid grandfather, “He is a good husband. He works hard and always brings home his paycheck instead of drinking or gambling it away.” And perhaps most importantly, our understanding of how early childhood trauma can stunt a person was still primitive, as was our knowledge of PTSD. Two damaged people hooking up are going to find it hard going to form a stable and nurturing marriage; it is difficult now, almost impossible in a time when the concept of therapy or couples counseling was alien to most of the general population. People stayed together under circumstances that many would not tolerate now.
The descriptions of how these two people found each other, much of it taking place in their respective interior monologues since they don’t communicate well or very much, are excruciating. They certainly demonstrate how there are a lot of ways to betray your partner besides sleeping with someone else. Lawrence, in particular, has a peculiar concept that loving a woman completely makes you half of a man. As a result, he is stingy with sympathy, sex and revealing his true self to Marie, because such encounters leave him feeling fearful that he is giving parts of himself away.
And all the struggles in their relationship are intertwined with the grueling, back-breaking work of clearing land and building a log home. Next time I hear a newcomer to Alaska witter on about how they are going to build a cabin and “live off the grid” I swear I will lock them in a room until they finish reading this book. Reading it gave me sympathy back pain.
The other place the author’s descriptive talents excel is in her portrayals of the terrain and weather of Southcentral Alaska. Melinda Moustakis was born in Alaska but raised Outside. However, she spent many summers fishing with her uncle in the Kenai area, and you can tell she is familiar with the sights and rhythms of Southcentral. In words lush and lyrical, she makes your mind’s eye see the familiar in new ways.
Frankly, the sections on homesteading chores and the splendors of Alaska’s outdoors rang true, but the portrayal of Lawrence was more problematic for me. I was telling my husband, who was a therapist in another life, and his immediate reaction was, “Was this book written by a woman? I have had a lot of female clients speak of how they had lost a part of themselves to their marriage, but in all my years I never had a man say something even remotely like that.” That does not mean there are not men like that, but I could not connect his overbearing mother and his PTSD to fears of losing himself if he became emotionally and physically intimate with someone. I needed a better thread from those experiences to the man he had become.
“Homestead” reawakened a lot of the appreciation I sometimes lose for Alaska, having been exposed to its glories for decades now. And though I think the character of Lawrence could have been developed more, the portrait of their marriage left me thinking about the nature of love and intimacy long after I finished and closed the book.
That is more than I get out of most works of fiction, so it was worth the read.
