The Hunger of Crows

Homer, Alaska, doesn’t leap to mind as an obvious setting for a political thriller, especially one where the outcome could determine an American presidential race — which is why Homer makes perfect sense. When someone has something to hide and someone to hide from, the fabled End of the Road is an enticing destination.

This is how Carla Merino finds herself there in Richard Chiappone’s suspenseful yet lighthearted novel “The Hunger of Crows.” Chiappone, who lives in and clearly loves Homer, makes his town and the surrounding Kachemak Bay region the backdrop for Carla’s getaway after she stumbles into possession of an incriminating photograph of an independent presidential candidate surging in the polls.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.

