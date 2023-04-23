The first boat I ever boarded was a Washington state ferry. I was born in a Seattle hospital but my parents lived on an island in Puget Sound, and had to bring me home by sea. For the next 18 years I rode those boats, and while I’ve since spent most of my adult life in Interior Alaska, far from open water, my memories of those ferries, a routine part of my childhood, remain vivid.

So when I encountered the double-ended ferry section of Tom Crestodina’s recent kids’ book “Working Boats,” and particularly his well-rendered cutaway depiction of one, I felt like I was looking at a picture from my own past. A VW Bus descends from the dock down to the crowded car deck, people wander the upper levels, and the crew shifts from the wheelhouse facing the dock to its opposite twin on the boat’s other end as they prepare to return in the direction they arrived from.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.