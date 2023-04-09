Cabin Stories

“Cabin Stories: The Best of Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaska”

Edited by Rob Prince

Snowy Owl Books

128 pages

2022

$21.95

Ten years ago, Fairbanks resident Rob Prince went looking for real stories of how Alaskans live. Not the glorified version staged for so-called Alaska reality shows, then surging in national popularity, nor the mythological Alaska found in endless books and movies. Prince, a professor of documentary filmmaking with the Communication and Journalism Department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, was after the everyday experiences of those who have made their lives here, lives perhaps lacking the romance of popular Alaska imagery, but nonetheless forged by the place where we live.

In 2014, Prince launched “Dark Winter Nights,” a combination of live events and podcasts where Alaskans could tell those stories. With assistance from Prince in forging their narratives, contributors choose an event or experience that exemplifies their Alaska experience. Stories range from the simple joy of mundane happenings to hair-raising survival tales and everything in between, with an emphasis throughout on the human element. Prince tapped into the oldest form of entertainment, storytelling, and has encouraged everyday Alaskans, especially those in the Interior, to give it a go.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.