The basic elements of the story are not in dispute. Early on the morning of Oct. 17, 1953, a badly beaten Diane Wells staggered out of her downtown Fairbanks apartment, awoke her neighbor and explained that two masked men had gained entry into the unit she shared with her husband and attacked both of them. Officers arrived on the scene and soon found Cecil Wells dead in his bed, apparently beaten as well.

From there it gets confusing. Cecil Wells, it soon became clear, had died from a single gunshot wound to the head. His body indicated that he’d been sleeping when he was killed. No one heard the gun. A few things were missing from the apartment, but so little that a robbery gone awry seemed unlikely. Rumors that Cecil had at times been violent towards Diane and that Diane had been unfaithful to Cecil were supported by enough circumstantial evidence to have credence. And one of the men she was likely involved with, a Black musician named Johnny Warren, had left Fairbanks for Los Angeles that very night.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.