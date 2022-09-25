Several years ago I tethered my young sled dog to my bike for the short road ride to a nearby trail. It was his first time being hooked in, and I expected him to pull me around a bit. What I didn’t expect was that being in a harness and tied to a vehicle would activate something apparently imprinted on every strand of his DNA. He took off straight for the trailhead at an almost frightening speed as I clung tightly to the handlebars. We’ve been bikejoring together ever since, and as I often tell people, I never had to train him, I only had to train myself. He knew exactly what to do.

I doubt that story would come as any surprise to Iditarod veteran Blair Braverman. As she writes in her recent book about sled dogs, “They know instinctively how to run and pull, and they’re wild about it.” The humans reciprocate, she adds, finding themselves gliding “through the woods with a pack of huskies who are absolutely flipping their lids with excitement, and the joy is contagious.”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.