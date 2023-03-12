Cover

By the time Kim-boy is born, change has already arrived along the Kuskokwim River. A school and a store serve the tiny community he lives in, boats run on fuel, snowmachines traverse the tundra, small planes periodically descend from the sky, and a steady drip of white residents arrives, attempting to make their way in the remote village, usually leaving with their dreams shattered by the frequently difficult and often mundane realities of daily life in rural Alaska.

The shifting cultural climate Kim-boy experiences in his long lifetime underlies the plot of “Sky Changes on the Kuskokwim,” a recent novel by Chugiak, Alaska, author Clifton Bates. In a life marred by tragedy, Kim-boy, a Yup’ik man born in the fictional village of Qaviluk, where he spends most of his many years, grapples with the loss of old ways, and with the introduction of new values and practices that residents of the village quietly and fitfully adapt to.

David James is a freelance writer based in Fairbanks.