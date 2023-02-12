Black Lives in Alaska

‘This book,” authors Ian Hartman and David Reamer state in “Black Lives in Alaska,” has “problematized the notion of Alaskan exceptionalism, whereby Alaskans perceive themselves as having charted a history independent of the nation writ large.”

The specific history, as the title indicates, is of race relations on the Last Frontier. The narrative many Alaskans have quietly embraced is that the racial divides that have characterized the United States for centuries have been largely sidestepped by a population that consciously discarded anti-Black prejudices commonly found elsewhere in the country.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.