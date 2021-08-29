Hardcover
FICTION
1. BILLY SUMMERS, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.
2. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship
3. THE PAPER PALACE, by Miranda Cowley Heller. (Riverhead) After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.
4. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
5. MALIBU RISING, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Ballantine) An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.
6. WE WERE NEVER HERE, by Andrea Bartz. (Ballantine) Will the secrets Emily shares with Kristen about violent incidents in the past ruin her life?
7. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.
8. THE CELLIST, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.
9. VORTEX, by Catherine Coulter. (Morrow) The 25th book in the F.B.I. Thriller series. A college frat rave and a mission in Iran offer clues for agents Sherlock and Savich.
10. BLIND TIGER, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) During Prohibition, Thatcher Hutton and Laurel Plummer wind up on opposite sides of a moonshine war in Texas.
NON-FICTION
1. AMERICAN MARXISM, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.
2. THE LONG SLIDE, by Tucker Carlson. (Threshold Editions) A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.
3. GIANNIS, by Mirin Fader. (Hachette) The personal and professional journey of Giannis Antetokounmpo from Athens, Greece, to leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the N.B.A. championship in 2021.
4. I ALONE CAN FIX IT, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. (Penguin Press) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters examine Trump’s final year in office, with a focus on the key players around him.
5. HERE, RIGHT MATTERS, by Alexander Vindman. (Harper) The retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel recounts his actions that led to the impeachment of President Trump and his testimony before Congress.
6. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
7. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
8. BREATHE, by Rickson Gracie with Peter Maguire. (Dey Street) A memoir by the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts competitor.(b)
9. THE AUTHORITARIAN MOMENT, by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside) The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American business, education and politics.(b)
10. HOW I SAVED THE WORLD, by Jesse Watters. (Broadside) The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism.(b)
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
2. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. (One World) A memoir about growing up biracial in apartheid South Africa by the host of “The Daily Show.”
3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
4. AGENT SONYA, by Ben Macintyre. (Crown) Ursula Burton, who resided in the English Cotswolds in 1942 with her family, turned out to have been a high-ranking Soviet intelligence officer seeking scientific secrets to build the bomb.
5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Harper Perennial) How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species.
6. THE GLASS CASTLE, by Jeannette Walls. (Scribner) The author recalls how she and her siblings were constantly moved from one bleak place to another.(b)
7. JUST MERCY, by Bryan Stevenson. (One World) A civil rights lawyer and MacArthur grant recipient’s memoir of his decades of work to free innocent people condemned to death.
8. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann. (Vintage) The story of a murder spree in 1920s Oklahoma that targeted Osage Indians, whose lands contained oil. The fledgling F.B.I. intervened, ineffectively.
9. OUTLIERS, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Back Bay/Little, Brown) Unexpected factors that explain why some people succeed, such as upbringing, timing and 10,000 hours of deliberate practice.
10. KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL, by Anthony Bourdain. (Ecco) A memoir-exposé of the restaurant world. Originally published in 2000.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
5. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
6. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Colleen Hoover) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
7. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.
8. BEACH READ, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) A relationship develops between a literary fiction author and a romance novelist as they both try to overcome writer’s block.
9. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.
10. ANXIOUS PEOPLE, by Fredrik Backman. (Washington Square/Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.
Advice
1. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
3. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
4. FOUR THOUSAND WEEKS, by Oliver Burkeman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
5. THE FIVE LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)
6. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
7. THE GIFTS OF IMPERFECTION, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
8. THE COLLECTED WORKS OF JIM MORRISON, by Jim Morrison. (Harper Design)
9. HOW TO DO THE WORK, by Nicole LePera. (Harper Wave)
10. MAKE YOUR BED, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. THE PIGEON HAS TO GO TO SCHOOL!, by Mo Willems. (Hyperion) Pigeon deals with the anxieties of going to school for the first time.(Ages 3 to 5)
2. TIME FOR SCHOOL, LITTLE BLUE TRUCK, by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Blue gives a friend a ride to school.(Ages 4 to 7)
3. THE DAY YOU BEGIN, by Jacqueline Woodson. Illustrated by Rafael López. (Nancy Paulsen) A group of school children embrace their differences.(Ages 5 to 8)
4. WE DON’T EAT OUR CLASSMATES!, by Ryan T. Higgins. (Disney-Hyperion) Penelope Rex must control her urge to eat the children in her class.(Ages 3 to 5)
5. GRUMPY MONKEY, by Suzanne Lang. Illustrated by Max Lang. (Random House) Jim Panzee is having a bad day.(Ages 3 to 7)
6. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities.(Ages 3 to 7)
7. ALL ARE WELCOME, by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman. (Knopf) A celebration of kindness, inclusivity and diversity at a school.(Ages 4 to 8)
8. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) What to serve your dragon-guests.(Ages 3 to 5)
9. THE DAY THE CRAYONS QUIT, by Drew Daywalt. Illustrated by Oliver Jeffers. (Philomel) Problems arise when Duncan’s crayons revolt.(Ages 3 to 7)
10. GOOD NIGHT, LITTLE BLUE TRUCK, by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Blue and Toad offer shelter from a storm to other farm animals.(Ages 4 to 7)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. WONDER, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity starts school.(Ages 8 to 12)
2. REFUGEE, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.(Ages 9 to 12)
3. BLACK BOY JOY, edited by Kwame Mbalia. (Delacorte) Seventeen stories that celebrate the joys of Black boyhood.(Ages 8 to 12)
4. GROUND ZERO, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Parallel storylines of Brandon and Reshmina take place on Sept. 11th, in 2001 and 2019.(Ages 9 to 12)
5. THE OFFICIAL HARRY POTTER BAKING BOOK, by Joanna Farrow. (Scholastic) Forty-three tasty recipes inspired by the Harry Potter films.(Ages 10 to 18)
6. AMARI AND THE NIGHT BROTHERS, by B.B. Alston. (Balzer + Bray) Amari Peters competes for a spot at the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs.(Ages 8 to 12)
7. THE ICKABOG, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A fearsome monster threatens the kingdom of Cornucopia.(Ages 8 to 18)
8. ALI CROSS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON, by James Patterson. (jimmy patterson) Ali investigates the shooting of new friend, Zoe.(Ages 10 to 14)
9. THE ONE AND ONLY BOB, by Katherine Applegate. Illustrated by Patricia Castelao. (HarperCollins) In this sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister.(Ages 8 to 12)
10. BEST NERDS FOREVER, by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein. (jimmy patterson) As a ghost, Finn attempts to solve his own murder.(Ages 10 to 14)
YOUNG ADULT
1. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder.(Ages 14 and up)
2. THE HATE U GIVE, by Angie Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) A 16-year-old girl sees a police officer kill her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
3. STAMPED, by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (Little, Brown) An exploration of racism and antiracism in America.(Ages 13 to 17)
4. REALM BREAKER, by Victoria Aveyard. (HarperTeen) A small band of misfits attempt to save Allward.(Ages 13 and up)
5. LORE, by Alexandra Bracken. (Disney-Hyperion) To get revenge for her family’s murder, Lore must re-enter a hunt know as the Agon.(Ages 14 to 18)
6. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai.(Ages 14 to 18)
7. SMALL FAVORS, by Erin A. Craig. (Delacorte) Mythic monsters have returned to destroy Amity Falls and Ellerie must protect her farm and siblings.(Ages 12 and up)
8. GOOD GIRL, BAD BLOOD, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pip investigates the disappearance of her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
9. ACE OF SPADES, by Faridah Abike-Iyimide. (Feiwel & Friends) An anonymous texter known as Aces reveals secrets about an elite private school’s only two Black students.(Ages 14 to 18)
10. THEY’LL NEVER CATCH US, by Jessica Goodman. (Razorbill) Two sisters on a cross-country running team are the prime suspects when a rival disappears.(Ages 14 to 17)
SERIES
1. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil.(Ages 10 and up)
2. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence.(Ages 9 to 12)
3. THE TWILIGHT SAGA, by Stephenie Meyer. (Little, Brown) Vampires and werewolves and their intrigues in high school.(Ages 12 and up)
4. SHADOW AND BONE TRILOGY, by Leigh Bardugo. (Square Fish) The basis of the Netflix series; previously titled “The Grisha Trilogy.”(Ages 12 to 18)
5. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters.(Ages 9 to 12)
6. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes.(Ages 9 to 12)
7. AWESOME FRIENDLY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) Rowley Jefferson chronicles his life story and adventures.(Ages 9 to 12)
8. FOLK OF THE AIR, by Holly Black. (Little, Brown) Jude’s quest to become the first mortal queen of the High Court of Faerie.(Ages 14 to 17)
9. THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH, by Max Brallier. Illustrated by Douglas Holgate. (Viking) Jack and his friends fight for their lives through the zombie apocalypse.(Ages 8 to 12)
10. CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS, written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey. (Scholastic) Boys and their principal fight evil.(Ages 7 to 10)