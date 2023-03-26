Into the Great Emptiness

Gino Watkins isn’t among the best known of arctic explorers. One of the youngest men to ever lead an expedition into polar regions, he helmed a successful 16-month survey of Greenland in 1930, when the island remained largely unexplored and unknown. And he did so with an egalitarian leadership style unlike that of better known luminaries.

The story of this quest, from which all 14 team members returned home safely, is the topic of “Into the Great Emptiness,” a posthumous work by bestselling history writer David Roberts, and a beautifully written argument for why Watkins, a complicated man difficult even for his friends to come to know, belongs among the upper tier of his polar peers.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.