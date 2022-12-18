Note: It’s time for the year end list of my favorites among the books I reviewed. There were many favorites, actually, but these four stand out.

“Travel North Black Girl: A 3,000 Mile Journey in Search of Love, Peace, and Home” by Olivia Hill. Woodneath Press, 2022, 244 pages, $19.95.

I try to limit my reviews to books worthy of readers’ time, and all the books I reviewed this year meet that standard. As always, my pile exceeds my available column space, but as the new year begins, I’ll try to keep sending readers in worthwhile directions.