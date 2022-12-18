Note: It’s time for the year end list of my favorites among the books I reviewed. There were many favorites, actually, but these four stand out.
“Travel North Black Girl: A 3,000 Mile Journey in Search of Love, Peace, and Home” by Olivia Hill. Woodneath Press, 2022, 244 pages, $19.95.
Like so many before her and since, Olivia Hill came to Alaska in 1982 looking to build a new future, free from the burdens of her past. She was young and newly married when she and her husband Seth moved to the village of Tatitlek, on Prince William Sound, where he had been hired as a teacher. Hill is Black, her then-husband is White, and the villagers are Alutiiq / Sugpiaq. There, like so many before her and since, Hill learned that Alaska presents its own challenges that can exacerbate the very problems people hoped to escape.
In “Travel North Black Girl,” she tells of what took place in Tatitlek as her marriage slowly crumbled, explores her upbringing and early adulthood in the poor neighborhoods of Kansas City, examines the impacts of poverty and racism on communities, celebrates the resilience of those who grow up subjected to these forces, and through her experiences, provides insight into Alaska’s own racial divide, one we prefer to pretend doesn’t exist. In doing so, she breaks important ground. Black Americans have been coming to Alaska since whalers entered its waters in the 1850s, but few have told us their stories. The Black experience of Alaska is distinct, and without hearing the voices of those who have lived it, we cannot truly understand Alaska.
“Cold Mountain Path: The Ghost Town Decades of McCarthy-Kennecott, Alaska” by Tom Kizzia. Porphyry Press, 344 pages, 2021, $21.95
One of those Black Alaskans was George Flowers. The son of Black Mississippi sharecroppers, he reportedly walked from Seattle to Alaska somewhere around 1910, found his way into McCarthy, took to trapping, and lived out his life in that remote town at the foot of the Wrangell Mountains. For many decades people went to McCarthy to escape the world, only to have the world follow them there. Flowers is just one of many whose stories are told in “Cold Mountain Path,” Tom Kizzia’s beautifully written history of that tiny community. Kizzia covers the half century between the 1938 closure of the nearby Kennicott Mine, the existence of which had brought McCarthy into being, and the 1983 murder spree that took the lives of six of the fewer than two dozen year-round residents.
The stories Kizzia brings to the pages of this book are fascinating and memorable. McCarthy is a bit of a microcosm of Alaska itself, a place people have gone to reinvent themselves. Over the course of this book, readers meet a parade of outsiders, mountain men, tourism promoters, scavengers, artists, hippies, the occasional pimp, and even singer John Denver. The murders place a horrifying end to this story, but Kizzia primarily celebrates the lives that were lived in McCarthy. This is the Alaska that myths were made of.
“The Owner of the Sea: Three Inuit Stories Retold” by Richard Price, Carcanet Classics, 188 pages, 2021, $18.99.
Mythology lies at the roots of all societies, and while those mythologies are as varied as the cultures from which they sprang, there are common themes running through most of them: the creation of the world, the human role in it, and the exploits of long ago brave heroes whose adventures help us understand our world. Three ancient Inuit myths, passed down orally for centuries and first recorded on the printed page in the early 1900s, are rendered into verse by the British poet Richard Price in “The Owner of the Sea,” putting them in a form familiar to Western readers.
The first, which shares its title with the book, is a creation tale involving the goddess Sedna that tells how the world of the Inuit was made, how the creatures inhabiting it came to be, and how people arrived. The second story, “The Old Woman who Changed Herself into a Man,” explores gender fluidity, highlighting how a topic that vexes our society today was addressed within Inuit society long ago. The third and longest piece, “Kiviuq,” is a Hero’s Journey worthy of comparison to Gilgamesh. Kiviuq is a shape shifter who sets out into the world, encountering all manner of adventures in a realm where clear lines of distinction between men and women, humans and animals, flesh and landscape all vanish. He finds himself inseparable from the natural world, and there he find his identity.
“Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World” by Andrea Pitzer. Scribner Books, 320 pages, 2021, $18.00.
Europeans who sought to forge their identities in the Arctic have met with decidedly mixed results when myth meets reality. One myth that dominated Europe for centuries was that of an Open Polar Sea. It was believed that the sea ice in the Arctic Ocean merely ringed war and navigable waters, and if that ice could be penetrated, ships could sail. It was the dream of Dutch navigator William Barents, who made three attempts at discovering the Northeast Passage, hoping to open a trade route over the top of Russia and onward to China. He returned from his first two tries.
In “Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World,” veteran journalist Andrea Pitzer brings the Europe of 1590s into being. It was an age of rising empires, with Portugal dominating the seas and Spain rapidly ascending. The Netherlands, newly independent from Spain, was immediately taken with imperial ambitions, and an exclusive trade route to China was key to that goal. Getting there via the mythic open sea. Until it was attempted. In 1594, Barents tried, was blocked by ice, and returned before winter and without serious incident. His second trip the following summer was plagued by accidents, a deadly polar bear attack, a mutiny, and the loss of two men. Undaunted, Brents went back in 1596. This time his ship was trapped when the sea ice closed in. Hunger, scurvy, frostbite, and multiple deaths, including that of Barents, ensued. In Pitzer able hands, readers are on board for it all.