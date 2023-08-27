Northwest Epic: The Building of the Alaska Highway

“Northwest Epic:

The Building of the Alaska Highway”

By Heath Twichell

Epicenter Press

408 pages

2022/1992

$29.95

‘Miles and miles of miles and miles” is how one of the men who helped construct the Alaska Highway described it. It’s a sentiment most anyone who has driven that seemingly endless road will echo as they count mileposts while traveling through some of the most rugged and sparsely populated lands in North America, lands that witness some of the continent’s most severe weather.

The Alcan, as it is colloquially known, traverses mountains, bogs, prairies, and more, challenging drivers for 1,387 miles with cliffside curves, endless straightaways, bridges over dozens of rivers, dust in summer, ice and snow in winter, occasional small settlements becoming fewer and fewer as one drives northwestward, only a handful of traffic signals, and one international border crossing. We can forgive a traveler for asking, “how long did this take to build?”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.