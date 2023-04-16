I had clearly been bamboozled. Returning to Fairbanks amid a dark, dreary December, I fell prey to a shamelessly predatory advertising effort on the part of Alaska Airlines. (To wit: A fully illuminated, six-by-eight-foot sign at the entrance to SeaTac’s D-Gates, featuring impossibly blue waters and waving palm fronds, as Alaska Air’s partner Air Tahiti Nui announced their initiation of weekly nonstop flights from Seattle to Tahiti.) It was now March, and I inexplicably found myself on a pristine black-sand beach just east of Papeete, gazing across the water where the towering, lush peaks on the neighboring island of Moorea provided a dramatic silhouette for the evening’s magnificent sunsets.
Admittedly, I’m not a huge “beach guy.” But it had been an exceptionally long winter, and the last few trips that I had brought my wife on involved fly-fishing destinations that held far more interest for me than her. This trip allowed us to catch up on our status as perennial scuba buddies, as well as recharging our physiological solar batteries following a six-month Fairbanks deficit. Other than diving and a bit of jungle exploration, this was one of those vacations where there was a lot of time to enjoy the water, relax and read. Luckily, I had purchased a copy of David James’ recently-published anthology “Writing on the Edge” just before we left Fairbanks, having been fortunate enough to say hi to Dave at our local Barnes & Noble while grabbing one of their last-available signed copies.
Having lived in Alaska for over 40 years, with a good deal of that time spent fishing, hiking, hunting and exploring our state’s outdoors, I’ve always had a great fondness of — and appreciation for — good Alaska writing. Moreover, having experienced more than a few of the locales and activities featured in many of the book’s chapters, I experienced an almost dizzying (and maybe even slightly perverse) feeling of glee whenever I encountered a familiar location, notable community character, or other reflection of my own sub-Arctic experience as the placid waters of the South Pacific gently lapped at my feet. As the majority of my “free-time” endeavors have leaned toward the outdoors, I suppose I should not have been surprised as the writings of Seth Kantner, Bill Sherwonit, Nick Jans, Dave Atcheson and others kept me transfixed.
All of Alaska, however, isn’t necessarily comprised of idyllic environs and happy endings. Again reflecting upon my own life’s experience, having served 20 years as an Alaska peace officer and police chief, I have seen first-hand far too many circumstances involving the disadvantaged and disenfranchised segments of our communities, often reflecting components of classism, racism (both openly flagrant and stubbornly institutionalized), and the failure of social safety nets that most good people mistakenly assume will be ever-present, and sufficient to address problems when and where need-be.
While I had initially been eager to peruse the writings assembled and artfully introduced by James (especially given the preponderance of outdoor-related topics), I was somewhat surprised to find myself reacting even more strongly — and sometimes quite viscerally — to the pieces that shone a light on many of the social inequities and other human paradoxes that seem to punctuate our collective “Alaska experience.” While it may burst the bubble of those seeking a uniformly feel-good, Pollyanna-ish version of life in our 49th state, the contemporary pieces highlighting many of the continuing challenges faced by Alaska’s Indigenous residents, individuals struggling to get by in our state’s urban low-rent districts, and those living in the forgotten shadows of poverty and homelessness serve as powerful reminders of how truly near the edge many of our neighbors actually find themselves. For those who have yet to read the works of authors such as Kristi McEwen, Alexis Bunten, Mary Kudenov and Zach Falcon, I’d respectfully suggest that your Alaska literary horizons may be unintentionally limited.
I’m not sure exactly what I expected when first cracking open this anthology, and I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit that I vastly underestimated the true value that a thoughtful editor imparts in framing and curating such a collection of works. In choosing the pieces that he did — carefully achieving a balance between adventure, experience, and social consciousness — I believe that James has brilliantly achieved the goal to which all promising anthologies should aspire: That, through both his insightful introductions to each author’s background and their respective featured piece, as well as his overall structure and placement of each complementary chapter, “Writing on the Edge” achieves an overall impact that far exceeds the sum of its component parts.
This is a book that will remain jealously guarded in my own library, and it’s one that I will wholeheartedly recommend to anyone who seeks to find an exemplary collection of Alaskan writing. Unlike so much of the alleged “reality” content churned-out by today’s media, the pieces comprising “Writing on the Edge” all ring undeniably authentic, and I’m confident that it will assume its place as a literary standard for those seeking to gain a greater understanding of what life in Alaska is really all about.
“Writing on the Edge: An Anthology of Contemporary Alaskan stories”
A longtime Alaska resident, Daniel Hoffman retired as chief of police for the City of Fairbanks. Now serving as a consultant and public speaker, Daniel uses themes and messages from his recently-published book “An Alaska Flyfisher’s Odyssey,” to address safety, leadership, and personal development when addressing businesses and organizations.