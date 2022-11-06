Dagnabit

For a city that has been home to at least a third of Alaska’s population, we’ve had surprisingly few memoirs written by longtime Anchorage residents. It’s an enormous hole in the state’s literature and might have something to do with the pipeline era, when, much like in Fairbanks, a lot of morally dubious behavior went on. And since some of those at the center of the melee have gone on to become respectable citizens, there are reasons for many to keep mum.

This isn’t a problem for Mike Gordon. The founder of Anchorage’s beloved Chilkoot Charlie’s nightclub (popularly known as Koots) had a front row seat for the madness that swept over Alaska when oil was discovered and the newly minted state was suddenly awash in money and opportunity seekers. Gordon, who was already here and who isn’t the type to let an opportunity slip by, rode that mad wave from start to finish and was one of the few to come out on the other side still afloat. He did enough things right to accomplish this, but also made plenty of mistakes that easily could have sunk him. Over the course of two memoirs now, he’s spilled a story that captures the colorful reality of Alaska during the boom of the seventies and the bust of the eighties. And that’s just part of what he covers. He’s had a hell of a life.