One day in 1985, while longtime Fairbanks artist Nancy Hausle Johnson was in New Mexico with her family, she wandered into an art gallery in Santa Fe. “There was a tile of a polar bear, but with New Mexico colors,” she recalled. “Really bright pinks and yellows. I thought, ‘It’s cold up North. There should be blues.’” It was a watershed moment for her. “I saw that tile and came home and started working on tiles, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
More than 25 years later, Hausle Johnson’s art tiles can be found all over Fairbanks. Whether as single tiles or in the form of pictures composed from multiple tiles, her work depicting Alaska’s wildlife and scenery adorns walls at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the Alaska Bird Observatory, Noel Wien Library, Pioneer Park, many local schools and countless homes. This month she is sharing exhibit space at Ursa Major Distilling in Ester with her close friend, master metalsmith Thomas Hart.
Among the items on exhibit at the distillery are coatracks she made in collaboration with Hart. His hand-crafted hooks are mounted on Hausle Johnson’s tiles, which are affixed to wood backings, creating beautiful yet useful art pieces to hang in homes. This is in keeping with her preference for art that serves a utilitarian purpose.
“I like the tiles because it’s functional art,” she said about her creations. “You can use it and still be creative with it. But the tiles are great for backsplashes and tabletops. You can put your art and your ideas on there. And it’s pretty durable.”
Hausle Johnson’s mother was a self-taught porcelain artist who made art available to her daughter, gently encouraging her without ever being forceful. “She’s the one who took me to my first oil painting classes,” Hausle Johnson said. “She took a sculpture class, and when I came home from college she said, ‘Oh Nancy, I’m taking this sculpture class. Why don’t you come down and take this sculpture class with me?’ She was a wonderful mentor, growing up.”
Hausle Johnson took art classes in college, and earned her second degree in art education for first through 12th grade. She dabbled in screen printing and glassblowing, but found her initial niche in pottery “because it’s functional.” Making tiles, she said, was a natural outgrowth of this.
Hausle Johnson, who grew up in Seattle but never enjoyed urban life, met her husband Jerry Johnson while working as a fire lookout for the U.S. Forest Service. He had attended graduate school at UAF and when he was offered a job with the Geophysical Institute in 1980, he asked if she wanted to move to Fairbanks. She eagerly agreed. “Our daughter was five days old when we got in the truck and came north.”
Part of what directed Hausle Johnson into art was her husband’s career. A scientist, he was often going to other parts of the country or even overseas for extended periods “and he always wanted the whole family to go with him,” she said. While she often worked as a substitute teacher, the family’s frequent lengthy absences made it impossible for her to take a position full time. “So I just started working on the art and stayed home and raised the kids. And I don’t regret it. I have three really nice kids.”
Once she began making art ties, Hausle Johnson built her business from the ground up. “I started selling at the University Women’s Association bazar. I had a few tiles,” she remembered. “People would see them and ask, ‘Can you do this for me?’” From there it spread by word-of-mouth alone. Only recently has she set up a website.
These days her work is in high demand. She prefers to work with people in Fairbanks, because she can visit the site where her tiles will be installed. If it’s a kitchen backsplash, for instance, seeing the physical space it will occupy influences what she creates.
She begins with a drawn pattern of the planned work, which she brings to job site to be sure the sizing is correct. “Then I transfer my pattern onto my tiles. I put my black line on, and then I glaze it.” She uses carbon paper beneath the template to get the lines on the tiles.
Next she makes test tiles to make sure she’s chosen the right colors. “All the time you put into it, you’ve got to pick the right color the first time out. It’s not like a painting where you can go back and paint over it. You’ve got to pick the right color.”
She then puts the tiles in her kiln, where they are fired for 10 hours, and cool for at least 10 more. Then, if she needs to make adjustments or add colors, the tiles are sent through a second firing. And on rare occasions, a third.
The images Hausle Johnson creates often extend over multiple tiles and reflect life in Alaska. “All my inspiration for my tile stuff, I just go outside,” she said. She’s created scenes of people skiing, cleaning salmon and playing hockey. Animals are frequently shown, including caribou, foxes, birds, and more.
“Right now I’m really getting into landscapes,” she said. “I want to be able to do some tiles where people will say, ‘Oh, this is Homer.’ or ‘This is the Brooks Range.’”
“Now, when I see the sunset,” she added, gesturing towards her studio’s panoramic south facing view of Goldstream Valley, “the first thing that runs through my mind is, this is this color, this is that color. And that’s fun.”
“I’ve thought about retiring, but I really enjoy it,” Hausle Johnson said of her work. The uniqueness of each piece keeps her wanting to try new ideas and see what she can create next. “It’s like an original painting. You can reproduce them on cards, but there’s one original painting. And that’s what a lot of these tiles are turning into.”
Nancy Hausle Johnson can be found online at alaskatileart.com. Her show with Thomas Hart runs through the end of November at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway. She is also on exhibit this month in Valdez at Growler Bay Brewing Company.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.