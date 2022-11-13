One day in 1985, while longtime Fairbanks artist Nancy Hausle Johnson was in New Mexico with her family, she wandered into an art gallery in Santa Fe. “There was a tile of a polar bear, but with New Mexico colors,” she recalled. “Really bright pinks and yellows. I thought, ‘It’s cold up North. There should be blues.’” It was a watershed moment for her. “I saw that tile and came home and started working on tiles, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

More than 25 years later, Hausle Johnson’s art tiles can be found all over Fairbanks. Whether as single tiles or in the form of pictures composed from multiple tiles, her work depicting Alaska’s wildlife and scenery adorns walls at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the Alaska Bird Observatory, Noel Wien Library, Pioneer Park, many local schools and countless homes. This month she is sharing exhibit space at Ursa Major Distilling in Ester with her close friend, master metalsmith Thomas Hart.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.