Describing how he arrived at his painting style, Jer Hiatt said, “There was a long time that my goal was to make the hugest mess I could possibly make on my canvas and find something that you could recognize.”
Hiatt, whose work is on display at Hoarfrost Distilling through the end of the month, is a self-taught artist who leans toward using saturated hues, nontraditional painting tools and a scrape-and-paint chip technique to create images that are at once recognizable while also conveying elements of abstraction rooted in realism. Many of them capture the magic of the Alaska winter, when it might be dark, but our world is infused with subtle light and colors.
“There’s color in everything,” Hiatt said, explaining how Interior Alaska inspires his work. “The snow has color and it’s supposed to be white. The sky’s supposed to be dark and it’s got a sunset that goes all the way around. It’s really incredible. Even if the sun doesn’t come up, it shines light and it engulfs you like a clamshell or something. And then of course, the aurora.”
For Hiatt, who uses that name both professionally and personally, painting and Alaska came into his life in the past decade after years of traveling around America. He was born in Idaho, where, as a child, “I dug potatoes,” he said. “That’s what we did for fun.” He said he had itchy feet from an early age, and at 14, with his parents’ blessing, he moved in with relatives in Texas, where he finished school. From there he set out on an odyssey that would find him living in 25 states before landing in Alaska on Jan. 1, 2015.
Fluent in sign language, Hiatt had taken a translating job with the school district and arrived in Fairbanks sight unseen.
“I immediately fell in love with the place,” he said. “I showed up in the middle of winter. There were trees covered in snow, it was bitter cold and full of darkness and color at the same time, and I haven’t been able to get it out of my brain.”
It was a transitional time for him in several ways. He was going through a divorce and his mother had recently died, leaving him her art supplies. While he had been known to sketch and dabble with art a bit, he’d never before devoted serious time to it. Then one day, he said, “I grabbed the paint, and at the end of the day, it turned out I liked what happened. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
One thing Hiatt didn’t pick up was paint brushes, choosing instead to apply paint to canvases using whatever was handy, something he still does. “I use whatever I have laying around. I’ll grab it and paint with it,” he said. “Plastic bags, paper towels, palette knives, spoons, forks, bubble wrap.”
Hiatt said this wasn’t a conscious decision at the time, “It was just so much easier putting paint on the canvas than using a little brush.”
As for the paint blending technique, dragging paint across the canvas with palette knives and other tools, “At some point in time scraping the canvas happened, and I love the way the colors mix when I do it, so I do it quite a bit.”
Scraping also gave him a ready supply of paint chips, something he first began working with after cleaning dried paint off his palette. “I noticed these beautifully colored little paint chips, and I started putting them in and collaging them on my paintings. Now I can’t stop.”
Hiatt combines these techniques in his paintings, evoking Alaska in fascinating ways. In the piece “Landing Strip,” the colors and scraping depict a vast winter background that all but overwhelms a small plane looking for safe landing. The scraped snowy landscape is textured and rich with colors that convey the expansive stillness of Alaska in winter, while the plane has been crafted from red paint chips and adhered to the canvas, jumping out at the viewer with both its color and its physical depth.
In “Jacoba,” named for his daughter, a leafless tree springs up from the snow with ravens perched on its branches, while a swirling night sky reminds us that it’s never completely dark in Alaska. Red is the prevailing color in “Owl,” with the bird itself composed of paint chips that Hiatt assembled and adhered to the rich background colors.
Hiatt said his paintings often result from whatever he has at hand rather than a preconceived notion. “Sometimes it really depends on how much paint I have left, or what colors are hanging around,” he said. “If I feel like painting, I’ll paint with whatever colors I have.”
Alaska itself is a huge inspiration, however. The land that he’s discovered through his own journeys and through mushing trips with his girlfriend seeps into nearly everything he creates on canvas. “Even starting a painting that I didn’t have any idea about, it would always come into some sort of landscape or dark winter scene,” he said. “So it’s definitely heavy on my influence.”
After a lifetime of moving about, Hiatt said he feels a sense of home in Alaska that he hasn’t known elsewhere.
“It’s a beautiful place here. I love cold, I love the winter and I love the people. I really do feel like I’m part of the community, which you don’t get very often in too many places,” he said, emphasizing the way Alaskans help each other and get things done for themselves.
That can-do spirit is reflected in his work. “I’ve never taken any classes for art, and I’ve never copied somebody’s technique. It’s all been completely just coming from where I am in the space that I’m at.”
Hiatt said even though painting and Fairbanks are still relatively recent things in his life, they’re blending perfectly for the moment. “For right now,” he concluded, “I’m super happy where I’m at.”
Jer Hiatt’s work is on display in the tasting room at Hoarfrost Distilling through the end of February, located at 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, open Monday through Saturday, 4-8 p.m. He can be found on Facebook www.facebook.com/jer.hiatt.9.