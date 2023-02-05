The Fairbanks Drama Association will be presenting “The Mountaintop” beginning Feb. 3 and running through Feb. 19 at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Information and ticketing can be found at FDA’s website, www.fairbanksdrama.org.