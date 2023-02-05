‘For creating something and telling a story, I really found the connection in puppetry,” said Maïté Agopian about a three week string puppet workshop she attended in Prague in 2017. “For me that was pretty much transformative.”
Agopian, a popular local puppeteer, will be giving performances of her original play “Mitten the Kitten,” followed by a mini puppetry workshop for kids, at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. “It’s a show about my cat,” she said. “The whole idea was, what would happen to my cat if he was left outside for a day in the winter? A warmer day in winter. What would be his adventure?”
Agopian’s adventure began in the French region of Switzerland and came to Fairbanks by way of Kamchatka, Russia, where she did post-master’s research on ecotourism sustainability. In 2005, post-doctorate work brought her anthropologist husband, Patrick Plattet, to Alaska, and the couple arrived for a year-long adventure. They loved Alaska, returning in 2007 so Plattet could pursue another post-doc. “And then he got a position and we had a baby, and it was a good place to just settle down,” Agopian said.
Since then, she’s volunteered at Calypso Farm, worked in education at the Museum of the North, and held a grant-funded position at the Geophysical Institute. Then, in 2017, on the cusp of 40 and needing to “shake things up,” she said, “I decided it was time for me to do what I really wanted to do, and I learned puppetry.”
Agopian grew up in a culture where puppetry is considered a high art, and it was always part of her life in Europe. “When I was in university, I saw some puppet shows for adults that were outstanding,” she recalled. “I saw shows that integrated puppets in theaters. I had the chance to see the Vietnamese water puppets, which is a play that happens in the water. We were sitting next to a lake and the puppeteers are half immersed. So that was always there. It was an art form I was familiar with and that really impressed me.”
She came to puppetry having spent time in art classes as well. A Native arts class at UAF introduced her to woodcarving. She’d also taken ceramics, and worked with fabrics at home, acquiring the basics for building puppets. “But for me, the storytelling part is an important thing,” she said, adding that her time at the museum helped her gain needed skills applicable to puppetry “because you’re using objects and you’re trying to tell a story.”
With the boost she gained from the Prague workshop, Agopian returned to Fairbanks and began building puppets, giving shows, and offering workshops. Pretty soon she was invited to hold residencies in local grade schools, where she teaches children finger puppetry with paper puppets. She also began holding summer camps, where kids build puppets, write a script, and at the end of the week, hold a performance.
“I don’t want to teach just how to make a puppet,” she explained of her residencies in grade schools and the summer camps she leads. With both, she said, children also devote time to “working out the voicing, and the movements, and come up with something. Enough to really understand that it’s not just making a pretty toy to play with.”
Agopian views puppetry as one of the world’s great art forms, and through sharing it, brings it to life in Fairbanks. “In Europe, puppetry never really died,” she said. “You have puppetry theaters.” She has been active with the local arts community, and between 2017 and 2019, staged a variety of events, though like nearly everyone, she had to pause her work during the pandemic. In the past year, as normalcy has returned, she’s been increasingly active and is regaining momentum.
This most recently culminated in September, when she was involved in last fall’s “In Time Of Change: Boreal Forest Stories” sequence of exhibits and events around town. Agopian took part in a performance called “Moving Through the Boreal Forest,” where she provided shadow projections to accompany percussionist Sean Dowgray in a show that also included poet Daryll Farmer. For Agopian, it was the opportunity to bounce ideas off another person, improvise, and create something that demonstrated puppetry’s potential. “It was a very collaborative exploration experience, which was really great,” she enthused.
Agopian generally composes her performances entirely on her own, drawing from her imagination. “I usually build the story, then build the puppets, and then perform,” she said. “You start from a piece of wood. Then you carve. And then you have to look at paint. Then you have to look at costumes and fabric. And then you have to look at storytelling, and then you have performances and music. And then you put all that together and you perform in front of people to bring joy. Which is really cool.”
Agopian values the power of storytelling, and through her play about her cat Mitten, she will introduce children to three very different worlds of Interior Alaska in winter: beneath the snow, up in the sky, and faraway on the mountains, where the audience will meet creatures who live in each. Along the way, Agopian will also touch on the social challenges young children face. “It’s not heavy,” she said, “but there are still some little questions in there about relationships, and maybe how you judge people on how they look, or maybe you do things to others but, actually, when they happen to you, you don’t think they are nice.”
Agopian said puppetry itself is an art she’s still growing into and learning about, and still discovering the possibilities of. “I went into puppetry as a way to express different ideas and subjects. I’m still at the beginning of the adventure. I don’t have twenty years of puppetry behind me. But I feel that for every project I try to do now, it’s all new. It’s just really fun to explore.”
Maïté Agopian will present her original puppet play “Mitten the Kitten” at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 10 and 11 at Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St. The show is written for children ages 4-9, although all ages are welcome. Agopian can be found online at www.chakpuppetry.org and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCXtIXH9r9E-CKOiRrI-qsoA.
