‘For creating something and telling a story, I really found the connection in puppetry,” said Maïté Agopian about a three week string puppet workshop she attended in Prague in 2017. “For me that was pretty much transformative.”

Agopian, a popular local puppeteer, will be giving performances of her original play “Mitten the Kitten,” followed by a mini puppetry workshop for kids, at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. “It’s a show about my cat,” she said. “The whole idea was, what would happen to my cat if he was left outside for a day in the winter? A warmer day in winter. What would be his adventure?”

The Fairbanks Drama Association will be presenting “The Mountaintop” beginning Feb. 3 and running through Feb. 19 at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Information and ticketing can be found at FDA’s website, www.fairbanksdrama.org.