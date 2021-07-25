"It grows out of the initial sourdoughs having to make their own furniture,” Philip Marshall said, explaining part of what he strives to accomplish with his woodworking style, which he calls “Alaskan vernacular.” He added that, while the early pioneers often used dimensional lumber for their furniture, he looks for what he can do with unmilled pieces of wood. “I try to take it a step further in using these naturally shaped pieces. It seems like a natural outgrowth to use such pieces that are unique to Alaska. Hence, Alaskan vernacular.”
Marshall, a former teacher with an earlier background in geology, has been a fulltime fine woodworker since his 2005 retirement. His pieces are often functional, with chairs, benches, and desks often emerging from his shop. But rather than try to conform the wood he is working with to his vision, he lets his vision flow from what the wood can offer.
This is demonstrated by one of his rustic tripod chairs. He had a piece of spruce in his inventory with a twist and burl in it. By whittling down the burl he turned it into the seat itself, finding hidden beauty in the inner section of the wood that was exposed in the process. He added two more legs, and the result is a one-of-a-kind chair that doubles as a work of locally-sourced fine art. “It’s all black spruce,” Marshall said. “Which is a trash species for most people.”
Marshall didn’t set out to be a woodworker. Born and raised in New York City, he discovered the outdoors as a teenager when he began climbing in California’s Sierra Mountains. In college he studied geology, earning his bachelor’s degree at William & Mary, and his master’s from the University of Washington.
Afterward, work took him to Greenland, Antarctica, and ultimately Fairbanks in the early 1980s. But after finding himself unemployed during the economic downturn later in that decade, he reoriented his life, becoming a teacher in a couple of rural villages before returning to Fairbanks, where he worked in the school system until his retirement.
Marshall said he had never had any particular inclination towards artistic endeavors until he and his wife stumbled into a gallery and he was instantly struck by what he saw. “I was out ski coaching, Jan and I, in Fairplay Colorado, in the winter of ‘88-’89, and went to a little gallery in Como, Colorado. And there was a wood carving gallery. I was enchanted by the styles and techniques. Jan bought me a beginner’s tool carving kit. And that was the start of it.”
Marshall said he initially taught himself. “Something clicked when I started, and I didn’t get frustrated and lose my patience. I persisted. Because it was so gratifying. And it’s just sort of grown.” He was soon turning to internationally known master woodworkers for instruction. In 1990 he was instructed by Georg Keilhofer, and over the following four years spent his summers alongside Pietro Vinotti. Both men were immigrants who brought European styles to America after settling in the Upper Midwest. Marshall said Vinotti “was wonderful in teaching me the rudiments of traditional European wood sculpture.”
Marshall would go on to study in Europe as well, and it was the traditional style there of using raw materials as they are found rather than simply building from preformed and milled wood that he now applies to his work.
Marshall said he takes daily walks and is always on the lookout for oddly shaped wood that he can gather and use for future pieces. As long as he can legally collect it, which he always makes sure is the case, the only limitation is what he can move himself. “I take daily hikes, and I always have my eyes open, and I have an axe and a nice Japanese pull saw to liberate things. And then I’ve got to cart it back to the truck.”
He particularly likes to search for usable trees killed by wildfires, because the pests that inhabit trees and can hasten the decay of downed timber have been killed in the process as well. He takes the pieces home, peels the bark, and lets them dry in his storehouse for several years, during which time he examines them and decides how best to put them to use. “All the time I’m walking past it and thinking what geometries can go with what sort of seating or shelving.”
For one particularly notable piece, he recreated the desk that Carl Linnaeus sat at in the 1740s as he composed the system of biological nomenclature still in use today. Marshall had a design for the desk to start with, but it used dimensional lumber. “I wanted to do one in rustic timber,” he said.
“I knew that I could mimic the rear and front by using what I call “y” pieces,” he explained. “Trunk and branches. Those got me the legs. Then I needed a really big one in the front, in order to get enough structural material for a post to hold the writing table. Then it was just a matter of bringing rough pieces together, and seeing, will the geometry work, not only on the angles for the construction, but also, is there enough material there?”
A similar process transpired with “Pokey and Gumbi,” a double bench with the upturned upper branches of a birch tree providing the supports. He said he saw the shapes of the beloved cartoon characters in the wood, leading to the name he gave the piece.
“A lot of normal woodworkers would burn up this stuff. Because it’s convoluted and hard to work with,” Marshall said. But for him, and for the Alaska vernacular style he has developed using materials drawn from our surroundings, “it just seems a natural. Here we are blessed with all these wonderful pieces of cellulose, and there is a tradition in the Old World, it seems natural to bring it here and try it.”
Philip Marshall can be found online through the website for his workshop, Polhavn Woodfabrik (Danish for “Haven from the Poles,” indicating the North and South Poles) at www.polhavnwoodfabrik.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.