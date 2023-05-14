On a recent Tuesday evening, musicians gathered in the lobby of the Pioneer Museum in Pioneer Park. Equipped with guitars, mandolins, an accordion, a clarinet, a double bass, a violin, and more, they sat down in a circle of chairs, exchanging greetings.

Guitarist Jeff Wildridge suggested they start with the timeless George Gershwin song, “Summertime.” He strummed a few notes, and the other participants began joining in, each finding their places in the music. Wildridge gently sang, and members took solos between verses. People walking by or through the building stopped to listen, their faces overcome by smiles. The Pioneer Park Pickers were enjoying their weekly jam session, and so were others.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.