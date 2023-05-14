On a recent Tuesday evening, musicians gathered in the lobby of the Pioneer Museum in Pioneer Park. Equipped with guitars, mandolins, an accordion, a clarinet, a double bass, a violin, and more, they sat down in a circle of chairs, exchanging greetings.
Guitarist Jeff Wildridge suggested they start with the timeless George Gershwin song, “Summertime.” He strummed a few notes, and the other participants began joining in, each finding their places in the music. Wildridge gently sang, and members took solos between verses. People walking by or through the building stopped to listen, their faces overcome by smiles. The Pioneer Park Pickers were enjoying their weekly jam session, and so were others.
“It’s a jam, but it’s a practice session for a lot of us,” clarinetist Gene Bartell said, explaining what was transpiring. The gatherings, which have taken place for nearly two decades, and which are open to all comers, offer local musicians a chance to play alongside others in a relaxed, nonjudgmental atmosphere where they learn from each other and improve their skills.
“I’d had a mandolin for year, but I had never played it,” Lee Zirnheld said, recalling how she got involved with the group, which she learned of while attending a mandolin class at the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. “It was so supportive,” she said. As she began mastering her instrument in the group setting, the others would encourage her every time. “People would say, ‘Do it again,’” she recalled of when she would take a solo or work on a new idea. “They can hear that you have a little something in there.”
The Pioneer Park Pickers began informally in 2004, and have remained steadfastly informal ever since. It’s an idea, not a set group with a lineup. It started when Ken Brown, a local musician, got a longterm substitute position at Lathrop, Wildridge said. “He put the word out in the Fairbanks Education Association newsletter that he wanted to do a jam.” Three or four people showed up that first time and had so much fun that Brown began spreading the word in local music circles.
The group “squatted,” as Wildridge put it, at Lathrop High School and then Wood River Elementary for a few years before moving into Pioneer Park around 2008. Even then they set up in several different spaces before settling into the museum lobby. Along the way, they began calling themselves the Pioneer Park Pickers.
Countless musicians have played with the group over the years, some since its earliest days. Others might join in just once, because they happened to wander by. “Tourists come, and if they play bass I hand them the bass and they play,” Kayt Sunwood, who plays the double bass and sometimes livestreams the jams on Facebook, said.
“That’s really fun,” Bartell added, “They’ll come through and they’ll stop and listen for a while. Once in a while they’ll dance a little bit too. That makes us feel good.”
The group makes its participants feel good as well. In 2005, Kelly Houlton was going through a period of upheaval in her life, experiencing a divorce, the loss of two immediate family members, job stress, and the rigors of earning her master’s degree. One day prominent Fairbanks musician Earl Hughes told her about the jam sessions. Since she played piano, she wasn’t sure it was possible, but Hughes said the music room they were meeting in at the time had a keyboard. She decided to drop by, and immediately became a regular. The group provided her with an anchor of normalcy in a period when her life that was anything but easy. Houlton, who now lives in Wisconsin, said, “It was so encouraging and supportive and positive, and nobody was precious, nobody tried to outdo anybody else. It’s been a wonderful, wonderful group, and I’ve really missed them.”
Wildridge said the personal relationships that have come from the weekly jam sessions are what he especially treasures. “A lot of people that we play with who have become very good friends are people I would never have met otherwise. Our backgrounds are completely different.” He noted that participants come together over their shared love of music and the opportunity to play with others. “I’m just really grateful for that.”
The songs the group played during the jam Tuesday drew deeply from the American folk tradition, and included the jazz standard “Sweet Georgia Brown,” the Buck Owens country classic “Crying Time,” bluegrass gospel favorite “I’ll Fly Away,” and Robert Johnson’s eerie “Me and the Devil Blues.” A couple people brought original compositions which hewed to the same song structures and were quickly learned by the others.
Songs were chosen in turn by each member of the group, moving around the circle from one to the next. Everyone was given an opportunity to play a solo, but “sometimes we choose not to,” mandolinist Ellen Mannion said. “Because either we don’t feel up to it, or maybe we don’t have the melody in our heads enough that we can improvise to it.” Everyone agreed, there is no pressure.
Members of the group who wish to play live can join in their regular appearances at the Denali Center and the Pioneer Home. Here, too, Mannion said, there is no pressure. Audiences “don’t care if I hit a bad note. They just want to enjoy life. They just want to have fun with the music.”
The audience could also be kids, sure to be enthralled by Clutch Lounsbury’s thumping homemade washtub bass. “I’ve had a lot of kids play it,” he said.
While the group is informal and has no designated leader, Arlene Slocum, who was unable to attend Tuesday, presently sees to the details of keeping things going. It’s a role previously played by Gary Bender, who now lives in Virginia but remains enthusiastic about the Pickers. “Whatever level of interest you have, whatever level of skill you are at, it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “It’s a celebration of the joy of music.”
The Pioneer Park Pickers meet in the lobby of the Pioneer Park Museum every Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., sometimes running later. The jam sessions can be attended by anyone wishing to participate or simply enjoy the music. Members will offer their monthly performances at the Pioneer Home on Sunday, May 21, from 2-3 p.m., and at the Denali Center the following Sunday the 28th from 1-2 p.m.. They’ll also appear at this year’s summer opening of Pioneer Park on May 27 from noon to 4 p.m.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.