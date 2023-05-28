About 15 years ago, Roger Black’s friend, local artist Bob Grunditz, was painting custom signs for the Great Alaskan Bowl Company, and asked Black for assistance. Black, who has a background in fine art, had never made a sign before. So he researched what to do and went to work. “The first time that I put paint down on a smooth background doing those Bowl Company signs,” he recalled in his workshop recently, “I was hooked.” He found the paint “flowed like liquid glass off the brush.”

For Black, who now operates the hand-painted sign company Hardluck Studios, it completed a journey begun in childhood and fulfilled in Alaska, where he found the work he wanted to do in the place he was destined to live. “I should have been born here,” he said, reflecting on his drift northward.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks.