About 15 years ago, Roger Black’s friend, local artist Bob Grunditz, was painting custom signs for the Great Alaskan Bowl Company, and asked Black for assistance. Black, who has a background in fine art, had never made a sign before. So he researched what to do and went to work. “The first time that I put paint down on a smooth background doing those Bowl Company signs,” he recalled in his workshop recently, “I was hooked.” He found the paint “flowed like liquid glass off the brush.”
For Black, who now operates the hand-painted sign company Hardluck Studios, it completed a journey begun in childhood and fulfilled in Alaska, where he found the work he wanted to do in the place he was destined to live. “I should have been born here,” he said, reflecting on his drift northward.
Black’s work can be seen widely in Fairbanks, adorning major attractions including Pioneer Park and Fairbanks Children’s Museum, local businesses such as Jack’s Auto Service and Bankstown Bike and Ski, as well as homes, offices, vehicles, and most recently, a private airplane. He’s become a Fairbanks fixture, but for Black, it all began in Texas where he was a misfit kid who watched hockey and skiing on TV and made art. “I was a fish out of water,” he said.
Black grew up in San Angelo, Texas, spending much of his childhood at the Terlingua Ranch, which his grandfather managed (he was present for the inaugural World’s Chili Cook-off in 1967). “I’ve always been outside,” he said of his upbringing. So when it came time to choose a college major, “I thought, maybe forestry and wildlife.”
Black attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, “in East Texas, in the swamps,” he laughed. He also studied art, focusing on drawing and classic oil painting. “Which is probably one of the reasons I fell in love with this,” he said, indicating the sign he was working on.
During these years he got married and pursued a career, but eventually his marriage began crumbling and he was in need of a change. So he took up a friend’s offer to come to Fairbanks for a while. It was the fulfillment of a dream. “I’d’ always wanted to come up here,” he said. He’d never forgotten a National Geographic show he saw in the early 1980s about three families living off the land. “I was hooked on Alaska. That’s all it took.”
Black arrived along with the first cold blast of winter. “I hit town Oct. 28, 1998,” he said. “The first night I was here I went for a walk.” It was well below zero, but thanks to his friend’s advice, Black had already bought proper attire for the temperature. “I got stopped by ten cars, asking me if everything was OK, and if I needed any help,” he recalled. He’d never experienced such friendliness. “That was my first impression of Alaskans. Ever since then, I have not been disappointed. Not in the people, not in the culture, not in the environment.”
In the years since, he’s married Susie Halfhill, a poet who often assists with Hardluck’s work (when discussing the business, Black frequently refers to “we,” not “I,” clearly meaning them both), and the couple bought their Murphy Dome home in a wooded pocket where the studio is set up in an outbuilding they remodeled. “I’ve been here 25 years,” he said of Fairbanks. “This is my community.”
Along with Grunditz, Black cited others who helped him along the road to building Hardluck Studios. He refers to the late Mike Brooks as his mentor, both from when he first ventured into sign painting, as well as after he established the business. “He showed me some techniques through the years,” Black said. And when Black had a problem, or a question regarding how to properly paint a sign, “he always had the solution.”
In 2011, encouraged by Brooks, Black decided to give running a custom sign business a go. And after a couple years of spreading the word and taking small jobs, he said, suddenly, “the phone just started ringing one fall.”
His first big job was replacing the signs at Pioneer Park. While showing the park to visiting family members, he noted to his wife that the signs were in disrepair. “You could barely read them,” he said. “You could see the paint peeling and cracking.” His wife suggested they submit an unsolicited design proposal. Upon seeing it, park management realized the existing signs needed replacement, and opened a competitive bid process. Black’s proposal was the only one for hand-painted signs that matched the thematic look of Pioneer Park. “They called me up and said, ‘It’s yours. You’ve got the whole shebang.’”
This was the turning point for his business. “It really took off.”
Black said his favorite jobs are for clients who come to him looking for inspiration. Rather than simply offer ideas, “I get to pick their brains.” He discusses their objectives for the sign with them, watching their responses to suggestions, so he can “pull out of them what it is they want.” By drawing them into the creative process, they help him design a sign reflecting their individuality. “There is nothing standardized. It’s all custom.”
Black has done paintings on vehicle doors, but a recent request was a first for him, painting Rocky the Squirrel on a friend’s Piper Cub. “This airplane is the very first one I have ever done,” he said. “I’m pretty picky about my outdoor work. My paint stops curing at fifty.” He wants to have it set properly because, once the plane takes off into the sky, “that is going to be the highest stress situation for any of my paint in my career.”
Black found his home, calling, and community in Fairbanks. “I do this 50% for the smiles,” he said of his work, adding that he’d do it for free, but “unfortunately we have to have money.”
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.