‘You can only go so far by yourself,” Casey Smith said, in reference to the band he fronts that bears his name. “I feel like when you’re able to share it with someone and get their input, it gives you that confidence to push through.”
The Casey Smith Project is his band, and the moniker is fitting for an enterprise centered around Smith’s original compositions, built with collaboration from an assemblage of musicians who are encouraged to add their own ideas to his songs.
Smith, who’s released an EP and an LP in the past six years, has a fresh batch of new songs near completion for his second album. And with live bands returning to stages as the pandemic eases, he has a busy summer ahead.
Smith has been gigging around Fairbanks for about 20 years. Born in Texas, his family moved to Delta Junction when he was 9. His parents are gospel singers blessed with what he described as exceptional voices, so he grew up surrounded by music. At 16 he got his first guitar and immediately began composing his own material. “I like to write songs rather than play other people’s stuff,” he said.
“I was in this band called Thought Trade when I was in my early 20s, and we wrote songs together as a band,” Smith recalled. This is where he honed his writing skills. Influenced by alternative, indie, soul, and modern psychedelic acts, he prefers building on their ideas rather than mimicking them.
Smith said when he writes songs, he begins with the melody. “Sometimes I’ll have lyrics, but typically it’s the other way around. I’ll get a title and then kind of work my way in reverse.” He draws from his own experiences for lyrics, he said, but keeps the details vague so listeners can find their own meaning in his lyrics. “Usually they’re all about heartache or relationships because that’s tangible to me,” he said, but added, “I feel if the melody is strong enough, you can put yourself in it.”
When Smith parted company with Thought Trade in 2016, he had a handful of songs the group had opted against playing, but that he saw the potential in. He recorded them on his first EP, “Talk Memory.” At the time, Smith said, “I was getting into this thing called a looping pedal. It’s like a long delay pedal that you’re able to sample a phrase that you’re playing at that moment, and it repeats that phrase over and over again.”
‘So it’s just a short little loop,” he explained. “It’s almost like a metronome. Something that you play around. I wrote that EP off that technique,” he said. “That allowed me to ebb and flow and build layers.”
While the moody, mid-tempo, atmospheric music that emerged was a distillation of his vision at the time, Smith quickly began recruiting others to play his music live, and this led to his 2021 long player “Lose Face,” where the songs provide grooves that the other musicians dig deeply into. While his EP was credited to him as a solo artist, “Lose Face” was the first release from the Casey Smith Project. He said the name came from fellow Fairbanks musician Jesse Bartlett who, he said, suggested that “you should call it a project. Because you’re always evolving, always doing your thing, and it’s always in a different form.”
Scott Joyce, who plays bass for the Project, said the collaborative approach Smith take toward his own songs is what drew his interest and prompted him to join the band. “I’ve not met anyone else that puts as much time into their songs, who works as hard at them, but is as open to other ideas with them,” Joyce said. Other songwriters he’s worked with want musicians to play only what’s been written for them, Joyce explained. “But Casey’s not like that.”
“The first time I saw him, I thought, I want to play with that guy,” drummer Morgan Hough said. Hough was recently asked to sit in for a local show when usual drummer Derek Haukaas’s flight from Anchorage was unexpectedly canceled. Despite jumping in without much rehearsal, Hough, like others that Smith has drawn into his orbit, has the skills to not just do the job, but contribute his own musical voice to a band focused on versatility. “He slaughtered the show,” bassist Joyce said of Hough’s performance that night. “He didn’t even miss a beat.”
Smith, who is generous with praise for fellow artists, said Haukaas helped give the first album a fuller sound than his EP had. “Those songs, to be honest, at the time I was like, I don’t know if I can even make it sound that good. He’s making me sound better than I think I do.”
While the songs on “Lose Face” were stretched out to give the players room, Smith said the forthcoming recordings are a bit shorter and feature a more pop-based sound. He recently added keyboardist Eric Barker, who is contributing to the songwriting while opening new audio avenues for the band in live performances.
The Casey Smith Project has plenty of gigs lined up for the summer. This Friday they’ll be at the Malemute Saloon in Ester, and the following day will be a musical triathlon, when the band is scheduled to appear on three different stages during the Midnight Sun Festival. More shows, both in Fairbanks and across the state, will follow throughout the summer. With Joyce preparing to move to Anchorage, Smith will be bringing other players into the live mix while focusing on his objective of continually honing and improving his music.
“In order to keep this train moving, you have to keep playing,” he sad. “You gotta keep finding people that like to play and are on the skill level that you’re on.”
“I don’t think that I’m the best player,” he clarified, “I just hear something and I want us to be at that level.”
The Casey Smith Project can be found on Bandcamp at caseysmithproject.bandcamp.com, on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCM7K2_e1DjCt1-xzXh8FVRQ, and onstage at Saturday’s Midnight Sun Festival in downtown Fairbanks.