Along with pretty much everything in the world, the Folk School Fairbanks had to restructure operations in the face of the coronavirus outbreak two years ago. Now, as the pandemic appears to be winding down and summer is hitting its peak, the school is back up to full speed with a busy schedule of classes for those looking to gain new skills through hands-on learning.
“It feels fantastic to be teaching almost 100% in person,” program director Kerri Hamos said. “It is wonderful to be sitting around the same table together for sure.”
This summer the school is offering classes in a variety of areas. Longtime Folk School participant and instructor Marianne Stolz will be leading a two-day introduction to wood carving starting on July 16, and in the weeks afterward will present two courses where students will learn the art of eco-printing on fabrics, using natural components drawn from the local environment as sources for dyes. Nationally-renowned basket weaver Karen Sherwood will come from Seattle in August to lead three classes on different means of producing baskets made from materials such as birch bark, cedar, and salmon skin. Dorian Granger, owner of Bankstown Bike and Ski, will teach students bicycle repair. And Cyndie Warbelow, author of “Northern Garden Symphony,” will host students at her Fairbanks home for lessons on which perennial plants are best suited to northern gardens, and how to raise them.
“I love working with the Folk School. They’re so organized and so user friendly,” Warbelow said “They’re set up so they can do off-campus classes. Here at my house I have a greenhouse and lots of display gardens, so this can be the lab where we do the classes. That’s such a nice benefit, that you can actually do it in a garden.”
“Every folk school is totally different, and they’re very tied to the local community and local environment,” Hamos said, speaking over the phone from a conference last week at the the nation’s oldest folk school, the John C. Campbell Folk School, where attendees from folk schools across the country were were discussing ways to share information and keep expanding this community means of shared education. “For us, anything that gets people out into the boreal forest or using materials from the boreal forest is at the forefront.”
The Folk School has established itself so strongly in Fairbanks that it can seem like it’s been here for decades, but it only formally launched about a dozen years ago. Its roots lie in the annual Week in the Woods program, led by Folk School founder John Manthei. In this course, which begins on July 1 this year, students spend six days in the boreal forest, acquiring wilderness and woodworking skills, learning natural history, and engaging in art projects and games that heighten their appreciation of our natural surroundings.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids, especially in this day and age, to take a break from screens and really enjoy doing something with their hands,’”Hamos explained. She and her children attended the program before she joined the school staff, and she found that “it gives kids a chance to be in an educational setting that is really different from what most kids experience at school, and might give those kids a chance to be successful even if they’re not defined as successful in a traditional school setting.”
Week in the Woods, which is geared toward people of all ages, prompted many participants to ask if other classes could be made available throughout the year, classes that could be taken over the course of a few hours or a couple of days, and that didn’t require the commitment of camping out for a week. Hamos said that the Folk School was founded to meet that demand, and it has enjoyed steady growth ever since.
Even during the height of the pandemic, the Folk School was able to maintain operations through a mix of online classes people could take at home, and outdoor workshops where people could safely distance. Located in a pair of buildings at Pioneer Park, the school held classes on the park grounds where passersby discovered something happening in their own community. Some of them became involved.
“I’d say that’s been one of the best things about Covid,” Hamos said. “Setting up tents in Pioneer Park and doing our classes outdoors in a lot of situations so that people can actually see what we’re doing.”
Hamos’ optimism this summer is shared by school operations director Don Kiely, who said, “The pandemic forced us to make a lot of changes, to explore different ways of teaching, including online. So we’re now reaching a much larger audience. But our programs are inherently hands-on, and we’re excited to be offering in-person classes again, mostly outdoors. With the new ventilation and filtration systems in both buildings, even indoor classes will be safer.”
Hamos, who has a BA in outdoor education and a teaching certification, got involved with the Folk School while homeschooling her children. She quickly began volunteering and was named program director in 2017. Her kids took classes from Manthei who “creates a really welcoming atmosphere,” she said. The noncompetitive nature of folk schools, where everyone is welcome and students frequently share their own knowledge during classes appealed to her. The objective, she said, is that “Everybody is successful in creating something.”
Her view is shared by a growing number of students, teachers, and volunteers coming to the Folk School. Hamos said she suspects it’s because, “Despite all the technology that we have, I think people still really want to make connections with each other. And that’s the great thing. It almost doesn’t matter if it’s a craft, or a DIY thing, or a repair clinic, or anything. People want to make that connection. And doing it through a community education effort, I think it does resonate with people, and they appreciate the community that we’ve created.”
The homepage of the Folk School, which includes links to upcoming classes, can be found at https://folk.school.