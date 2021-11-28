‘There’s something to be said for art that’s joyful,” Teresa Shannon said, describing her pottery. “My work is never serious, it’s always a little playful.”
Born and raised in Fairbanks, Shannon has been working with ceramics since college. Known for adding small figurines and images of animals to utilitarian items such as mugs, jars and platters, her work will be on display at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park during December.
Shannon said she doesn’t simply want people to enjoy her work, she wants to craft things that they use in their everyday lives, items they can develop an ongoing interaction with through the playful creatures she adorns them with.
“Mugs are my favorite utilitarian form to make and to use,” she explained. “They’re such an intimate form. You use them every day. It’s not a huge investment to buy a mug. And it doesn’t feel bad to use a handmade mug. If you have this elaborate tea pot, people don’t use those that much. But a mug, they’ll drink their coffee out of it, even if it’s a little expensive or a little sculptural. So they still are getting that full interaction with it. And then that interaction builds over time.”
Shannon said during her childhood, dinosaurs were a family favorite, as were hippopotamuses. Her brother wanted to be a paleontologist as a child, so her mother would sew dinosaur toys. This prompted Shannon to make ceramic figurines for family members, a practice she set aside in her teens, only to return to it a couple of decades later. When she turned her attention to Alaskan animals, however, she bypassed charismatic megafauna like moose and bears commonly found in Alaskan art, opting instead for creatures that are commonly found around our houses.
For the show, “All the animals are ones that I see in my backyard,” she said. “I want my work to be about the animals that I interact with in some way, that I have a personal connection to.” Thus she said she sculpts “lots of chickadees, redpolls, rabbits, squirrels. Some shrews and voles as well. Shrews are fierce.”
“I think of the chickadee as a metaphor,” she continued. “ It’s the stand-in of everybody in Alaska in the wintertime. That big puffy chickadee is an iconic image for a reason. And they’re one of the few birds that you see all winter long.”
Shannon didn’t devote her attention to pottery until she entered college. “I came to UAF sort of not knowing what I was doing, but spending all my time in the ceramics studio and the art department,” she said. “I took a ceramics class up here and didn’t leave, essentially.”
It was the human connections forged through pottery that drew her to the form. She especially appreciated the large Japanese wood kiln built into a hill on campus that requires days of preparation to fully fire and use. It’s a community event that brings potters together.
Further connections are built between an artist and the purchaser of a piece, she said, and she wants those who buy her works to develop their own connections with the pieces themselves. Personal connections are a priority for Shannon. So she mostly makes items for everyday use, especially coffee mugs.
After she graduated from the art department at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Shannon earned an MFA from Wichita State in Kansas. After completing it in 2005, then returned home, where she has supported herself through teaching as an adjunct professor in the Art Department, and with a job at the ice rink on campus, where she oversees the learn-to-skate program and operates the Zamboni.
“I think a lot of artists sort of piece their career together with things that pay the bills and things that you love to do,” she said. “If I was trying to pay my bills with my pots, they would be different pots. They would be a lot simpler.” Of her more elaborate creations she said, “The time I put into them, I can’t get paid for that time.”
Shannon began making animal images about a decade ago, initially for fun. “My studio would be full of these little sculptures of animals. I didn’t have anything to put them on.” Then she looked at her other work and realized, “The jars are the stage for them.”
Often the animals are perched atop lids, doubling as handles. “There is a tradition of using the decorative finial and the animal finial. All throughout history there are examples of that,” she said. “If there’s an animal on there, people want to engage with it more than if not.”
She’s also fascinated by the chemistry of the glazes she uses, always looking for combinations that create interesting textures that catch people’s eyes and make them want to examine the piece more closely. “I particularly like the subtle variation of color, and also the contrast between the glossy and the matte surfaces. And the way that two glazes can meet and sort of melt together and form a completely different surface.”
At a time when mass produced quality household items are widely available, Shannon said this makes personally crafted utilitarian artworks all the more valuable. “The idea of the handmade object is important to me. The connection you make with the people who are using it,” she said. “I think of it as, it’s about this joyful experience. It’s about fun.”
Teresa Shannon’s work will be on display at the Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park beginning Dec. 3. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. she can be found online at tsceramics.com and on Facebook at bit.ly/3nW8x9r.