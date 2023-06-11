"In the early days we considered ourselves lucky if we could put six pipers together, with four drummers or something like that,” Warren Fraser, former pipe major for the Fairbanks Red Hackle Pipe Band, said. Asked how many people have been involved in the decades since, he replied, “Too many to remember.”

The popular bagpipe troupe, which is celebrating its 49th year, is preparing for the annual Alaska Scottish Highland Games in Palmer later this month. As part of their preparations, they’ll be performing at the Georgeson Botanical Garden as part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music in the Garden concert series on June 15 at 7 p.m. “I always try to book the Music in the Garden a week and a half before the games so that we would have a public performance run through,” Fraser said.

