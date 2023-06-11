"In the early days we considered ourselves lucky if we could put six pipers together, with four drummers or something like that,” Warren Fraser, former pipe major for the Fairbanks Red Hackle Pipe Band, said. Asked how many people have been involved in the decades since, he replied, “Too many to remember.”
The popular bagpipe troupe, which is celebrating its 49th year, is preparing for the annual Alaska Scottish Highland Games in Palmer later this month. As part of their preparations, they’ll be performing at the Georgeson Botanical Garden as part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music in the Garden concert series on June 15 at 7 p.m. “I always try to book the Music in the Garden a week and a half before the games so that we would have a public performance run through,” Fraser said.
While the Red Hackle Pipe Band is currently the only pipe band in Fairbanks, when it formed in 1974, Fraser said, that was not the case. “I believe there was a Shriners band in the 1940s and 50s,” he said. “And then another band was formed in the ‘60s. And the Red Hackle Pipe Band is an offshoot of that.”
The original intention, he said, was to “to concentrate more on music and quality, rather than show.” And while pipe bands are steeped military tradition, Fraser added that Bob White and Art Robson, who started Red Hackle, established a civilian pipe band, something that was growing in popularity at the time, and “which is where a lot of the best bands in the world have gone to.”
Fraser began learning bagpipes as a college student. He said he’s taken lessons from many people over the years, absorbing their ideas into his own style. But it was a piping school in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 1974, that launched him on his path. “That was a big boost,” he recalled. “They say that two weeks of a school like that is like a full six months of instruction and advancement, it’s so intense. That was a lot of fun.”
After more than two decades with the band, Fraser assumed the pipe major position in 1999, where he remained until 2021. While he joked that “sometimes pipe bands are worse than herding cats,” he relished the opportunity to lead the group and travel to competitions. “You’re the musical director of a band. With input from other members, you pick the music, and make arrangements.” He said he likes to find old pieces, update them to fit modern stylings. It’s a time consuming job, “but if you’re going to grow as a band, you have to do some different things.”
Asked if they have reached beyond Scottish music to try other styles, however, he said, “a lot of them don’t really fit on the pipes, because we only have nine notes. So there’s only so much you can do.” Additionally, the subtlety of other instruments isn’t achievable with bagpipes. “You can’t play quiet or loud,” he said. “Once we get started, there’s only one volume.”
A pipe major, Fraser explained, leads the band. “You control everything by foot and body movement,” he said. The pipe major gives visual signals to the other players. “You’re basically directing from your body. You can’t use your hands, so it’s your feet and body expression.”
The need for coordination is critical. Red Hackle routinely competes in Highland Games, where they are judged for their piping, their drumming, and how the two blend together. “Over the years that I was pipe major, that’s one of the things I came to realize,” Fraser explained, “that the judges don’t care how complicated a piece you are doing, especially in the lower grades. They want to hear good execution and unison from people. It’s not about show. You have to sound good together. Everybody sounding the same. And the drumming and piping actually meshing well. That’s been the goal of the band forever, to have good quality performances.”
Fraser said that over the years, “we’ve competed in Anchorage, Whitehorse, Dawson, the Pacific Northwest Highland Games in Enumclaw Washington, and in Comox and Victoria on Vancouver Island.” They’ve done quite well in the northern events, not uncommonly winning, and generally fall in the middle of the pack when they go Outside for larger gatherings, which he considers a respectable showing for a group from such an isolated place. “It’s always good to do a band trip,” he said. “The band gets tighter.”
Concertgoers this Thursday will be able to watch the band tighten up the three competition sets it will be performing at the this year’s Highland Games in Palmer. The first set will be a selection of marches, and the second a march, strathspey, and reel. “That’s a more difficult one because they’re all four part and different tunes,” Fraser said. The third set will be “what we call a selection medley.” The band chooses a variety of tunes, but they still have to march into a circle and play, and there is a time limitation.
The band has played high school and university commencements, and is frequently asked to play weddings and funerals, as well as at public memorials, including those for Susan Butcher and Ted Stevens among others. “We do more funerals than weddings, unfortunately. I’d much rather do a wedding,” Fraser said. They also march every summer in the Golden Days and Ester parades. Ester is a particular favorite, Fraser added, because, “it’s all downhill and it’s short.”
Fraser said the Red Hackle Pipe Band is a true microcosm of Fairbanks. Military personnel, university faculty, state troopers, and dozens of others, including, currently, a former member of the Royal Black Watch Regiment, have been involved. Looking back on an enterprise he’s been part of from nearly the start, he said becoming a beloved community institution was simply a matter of hard work and passion on the part of many people over the years. “We got better and better and grew.”
The Red Hackle Pipe Band can be found online at www.fairbanksredhacklepipeband.org. The band will perform at Georgeson Botanical Garden as part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Music in the Garden concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.