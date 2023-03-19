For Jaime Holt, a personal tragedy during high school determined the direction her life took.
“In 2007 my cousin passed away, and I realized I didn’t have many photos with her,” Holt remembered. “That broke my heart and made me want to start taking pictures and making sure that everyone had these memories one day.”
Nearly 20 years later, Holt is well into her second decade of running RED Photography, a formal photography business emphasizing family pictures and individual portraiture, creating memories for clients. Holt seeks to preserve precious moments, having learned early that life is fragile. “Having that tangible thing to hold when someone is gone, that’s a lot of what drives me.”
Born and raised in Fairbanks, Holt’s drive comes from more than creating memories. She grew up in a family that runs its own construction business, and learned from her parents that “you can make a career out of most anything that you love if you really put your mind to it and set yourself up accordingly.”
Holt began fiddling with cameras while still in high school, but it was while taking a photography elective at the University of Alaska Fairbanks that she realized photography, especially formal photography, was the key to her future. All she could think with camera in hand was, “I love this. This is fun.”
Busy taking classes while working for her parents’ business, it was a time in life when most people wouldn’t decide to plunge into a new business. But that’s what Holt did. RED Photography was kindled late in the first decade of the new millennium and has steadily grown ever since.
Holt was soon mastering photography while discovering the many elements of running a business. She credits her family with helping, as well as the network of friends she’s acquired from spending her whole life in Fairbanks. “That’s mostly how I grew my clientele,” she said. “Word of mouth.”
Holt dove into photography just as the transition from film to digital was taking place. She embraced the new technology that allowed her to develop her skills and quickly see the images she had captured. Since UAF only offered one digital class at the time, she began looking online and elsewhere, narrowing her focus to formal photography, but with a substantial element of fun and spontaneity involved.
Holt’s first studio was her childhood bedroom. While she was building her business, however, her father was upgrading his shop and carved out space for her there. Subsequently, her home in Goldstream Valley, where RED Photography is now located, was built “with the studio in mind,” she said. “I had the entire studio designed and was like, just throw a house on the other side of it.”
From that location RED Photography has grown into a thriving business. Much of Holt’s work involves photographing families, many of whom regularly return for more portraits. “I have a handful of families that come to me every year,” she said, explaining that it might be for a Christmas shot, a school yearbook picture, or a formal family photograph. “A lot of people want annual pictures, and that’s where the creativity part comes in. I’m trying to make sure that we’re doing something different than the previous year.”
Holt said these sessions offer the chance to include the family member most often absent from home snapshots. “One of the biggest things is, moms are rarely in photos because they’re always taking them.”
Working repeatedly with families means Holt gets to watch their children grow up. ”Kids can be especially creative,” she said. One she’s particularly enjoyed photographing and getting know is named Alice. Every year Alice’s parents have Holt photograph her, and every year Alice, who takes an active interest in how she is photographed, has a different theme she wants to use. Early on she chose rainbows and balloons, but the next year she wanted to be a warrior, and after that a dark queen. Holt delights in helping Alice with the costume designing. “This year she’s looking to do some steampunk kind of theme.”
Holt said she keeps about 300 clothing items on hand for just such purposes and not only for the kids. “I know that picking outfits can be one of the most stressful parts of a session,” she said. What she doesn’t want is people to feel tense, because then they aren’t at their best for being photographed and aren’t enjoying the experience. The first thing she tells clients is, if they aren’t comfortable before the camera, stop the session and talk to her so they can find ways to help them relax. “None of this is supposed to be overwhelming or stressful.”
Holt often works from her Goldstream studio, but also does lots of outdoor sessions, capturing Alaskans in our natural surroundings. “I feel with most nature photography, you can show that picture and anyone could have taken it,” she said. “But when you have someone in that photo, it connects you to it and brings more of a story.” Still, this means dealing with the unpredictable Fairbanks climate. Especially in summer, she said, “I stalk the weather all day long.”
Annual events have become part of Holt’s routine, with her biggest, “Photo with the Easter Bunny,” taking place at Bentley Mall during the first two weekends of April. “It’s a very intense weekend, but a lot of fun,” she said, and she gets a lot of repeat customers. “I love seeing people come back, and seeing the little kids grow up.”
For Holt, who expresses deep love for Alaska and Fairbanks, stumbling into portraiture was the key to finding her place in both and for helping others create memories of times she knows from experience won’t last forever.
“It was a slow and steady process,” Holt said of growing her skills and her business at the same time. But with drive instilled in her by her parents, “I realized I could do something I love for the rest of my life.”
RED Photography can be found online at www.redphotographyak.com. Holt’s annual Photo with the Easter Bunny event will take place at Bentley Mall on Saturday and Sunday, April 1, 2, 7 and 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.