‘I came into this program being very anti-abstraction,” abstract artist Kyle Agustines said about his arrival in the art department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he is presently enrolled.

He held what he now considers stereotyped views about the style, believing it required little skill. Agustines, whose work will be on display at Hoarfrost Distilling throughout April, recalled a fellow student showing him images of another student’s abstracts and changing his mind. “It was impressive. I didn’t know that there were people here who could learn to do that and make impressive abstract work. That was really inspiring.”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.