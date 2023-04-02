‘I came into this program being very anti-abstraction,” abstract artist Kyle Agustines said about his arrival in the art department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he is presently enrolled.
He held what he now considers stereotyped views about the style, believing it required little skill. Agustines, whose work will be on display at Hoarfrost Distilling throughout April, recalled a fellow student showing him images of another student’s abstracts and changing his mind. “It was impressive. I didn’t know that there were people here who could learn to do that and make impressive abstract work. That was really inspiring.”
It was in a class with David Mollett that Agustines was given his first pure abstract assignment. “The process of it was amazing,” he said. “I made it and there were all these questions. How do I know if this means anything? How do I know what it means to other people? How do I know when it’s done?”
He’s been exploring possible answers to those questions ever since.
Agustines’ lively works are usually infused with rich colors. Forms are fluid, often blurring into each other or fading out at their edges; lines wander about the canvas, as if investigating the goings on; details appear without obvious purpose, prompting viewers to provide their own explanations. And in many pieces, Agustines depicts something that will be vaguely familiar to those viewers, pulling them into the painting. Such as what appears to be a dog in “Uncharted Waters.”
“I’m visually directing people’s eyes in intentional ways,” he explained. “And interesting ways. I want people to be allured to the work. I want them to want to spend time with it and enjoy it. But I’m also using my knowledge of visual elements to construct something for you to look at in very intentional ways.”
Agustines spends plenty of his own time on each piece. The process begins with quietude. “I set up all my supplies. I place myself in the position where I allow my mind to be here in the present, I want my body to be here in the present, and I simply behave. And I think that the word behave is a very accurate description of what happens next. And that can be a lot of things.”
Working with acrylics, he begins applying paint to the canvas, only rarely with preconceived imagery in mind. He simply lets his hand and paintbrush create whatever comes from them. “As you can imagine, a lot of bad things can happen when you do that,” Agustines said laughing, acknowledging that occasionally things go askew. “But on the other hand you’re allowing yourself to express in ways that you wouldn’t if you were being intentional.”
One recent painting, “Ambivalence,” illustrates how even when he decides a piece is finished, it isn’t because he added the crucial final detail. It’s because he just knows. Working in black and white, unusual for him, Agustines investigated textural possibilities in the starkly contrasting image of raised lines on the flat background while working through a difficult personal stretch. “I spent months making this painting,” he said, explaining that it helped still his mind and give him focus that his life was lacking right then. As things began resolving, he realized one day that the painting was complete. “I didn’t intend for that.”
Agustines was born to a U.S. military family in Japan and moved to Fairbanks at age 5. Growing up he was drawn to art, but initially assumed he’d go into something related to math or science, topics he said he does well in but that don’t hold his interest. It was during his junior year at West Valley High school that he took an art class as a diversion from academic fare and found his calling.
After high school he worked for a couple of years, saving money for college, which he is paying for himself through work and scholarships. He initially hoped to attend an art school, but the cost was prohibitive. He said now he’s glad it worked out that way because he feels UAF has been an ideal fit for him. The curriculum is something he likely wouldn’t encounter in an art institute. “We have our well-rounded education. We have humanities, math science, we have core requirements outside of what our degree is focused in. And in my opinion, that gives people more perspectives to be viewing and engaging with the world at large.”
“Before coming to UAF,” he continued, “I never really knew how to tell when looking at an abstract image, how do I interpret it? How do I even engage with it?” As he learned about art while studying in other areas, he said, these questions began leading him not so much to answers as to ideas. “Now I feel like I’m very theory based.”
Agustines is lavish with praise for UAF, where he was able to find a position with University Relations as a graphic designer, allowing him to expand his explorations of imagery. This professional experience, which he has gained while still pursuing a degree, is “the sort of opportunity that the school has provided for me,” he said.
Agustines said when painting he draws from academic theories learned in other classes, including the postmodernist concepts of simulacra and hyperreality. He also enjoys reaching for the “fundamental aesthetic enjoyment of abstract art. The shapes, the textures, the colors, the lines, all of those formal elements of art. I’m playing with them and arranging them in a way that is intentionally directing your eye.”
Agustines’ Hoarfrost exhibit is just his latest show. His works have been seen in a growing list of venues in town and on campus, where he invites people to come and take a look, assuring them that, “It honestly doesn’t matter if you understand them at the end of the day. What I want is for you to appreciate them on an aesthetic level. For you to enjoy the experience of them.”
Kyle Agustines’ show “Immediacies” opens Friday at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., and can be seen there through the end of April. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 4-8 p.m., closed on Sundays.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.