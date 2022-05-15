“I’m always sort of walking that line between illustrative and realistic.” Heidi Collins said, discussing her depictions of Alaska that blend watercolors with drawing. “My work is somewhere in between. It’s definitely illustrative, but definitely with a basis in nature.”
Collins, whose work is on display this month at Hoarfrost Distillery, captures everyday images of Alaska and enhances them with bright colors, crafting works she says might appear more vivid than the scenes that inspired them, but that offer viewers a sense of how it feels to witness the state’s wonders.
“I love to punch up the colors and bring a little bit more vibrancy to it,” she explained. “I feel like, in a weird way, even though that’s not necessarily as authentic of a color, it matches more of the experience of seeing those places.”
The show, titled “In•habit•at,” explores the creatures living alongside us, be they animals, birds, fish, or even insects, the plants they depend upon, and the landscapes and seascapes they inhabit. “The idea behind this show was playing with the word ‘inhabit’ and the word “habitat,” so combining those together,” she explained. “That love of vivid landscapes and who might live there. Very much inspired by Alaskan animals.”
Collins knows Alaska well, having been born and raised in Fairbanks. She attended West Valley High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alaska (she obtained her master’s from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts). Since 2007, she’s been an art teacher with the school district, spending more than a decade as an instructor with the Art Center, the recently cut program that sent traveling art teachers into borough grade schools. Recently she assumed the job of hand work teacher at Boreal Sun Charter School.
“It is an art space position,” Collins said of her multifaceted job. “I teach crochet and knitting and embroidery. I teach carving and woodworking and I do a bunch of other things. I do some sculptural stuff too.”
Collins took to the arts as a child. “I learned to knit from my mom when I was maybe eleven or twelve,” she said, adding, “the carving and birch bark and working with all the other materials is something I was lucky enough to be able to do in high school with Ron Manook at West Valley.”
Collins said creating art is something she integrates into her role as teacher. “I think it’s important as an artist and as an art educator to keep making work. To be connected with that process. So that when I am talking students through it, I know what I’m talking about.”
“Plus,” she added, “I do love it.”
Art, for Collins, is not intended as a primary income source. She’s said she’s content to recoup her costs and keep prices on her pieces down to an affordable level for most anyone. Most of her pieces are small by intention, so they can easily be placed in spots with limited space. She sells her originals, but doesn’t offer prints, although she does make pendants with photographic reproductions of her work. She said that with the help of her Facebook and Instagram pages, she’s seeing increased interest and sales.
Collins said she tries to have at least two shows a year, because, “I feel like if I don’t make show deadlines, I don’t make my own work. I often will just do whatever projects I’m doing in school. So I try to make it a goal to have a couple shows a year.” 2022 has been especially active for her, with the Hoarfrost show her third since January. “I had the Just the Tips show, then I had a First Friday show at Alaska Bowl Company. Now I have this show. Three shows in a year for me, that’s a robust creating schedule.”
“You’re going to see a lot of vivid and colorful landscapes,” she said of this show. Ravens, salmon, foxes, butterflies, and more frolic in the scenes she paints. Insects are a particular fascination, she said. “I love insects, but not mosquitoes. You won’t ever see me draw an homage to them.” She noted that people are particularly enthusiastic about a piece titled “Fiddlehead Friends,” which shows mushrooms, ferns, and an approaching beetle. “That piece has been so well received.”
“I work in layers,” Collins said, describing her process.” I usually work on a piece three different times. I do an underpainting, then I usually go in and punch up the color and add the metallics, and then I do the drawing last, on top.” She generally has a well defined border on her pieces, but has the scene extend a bit beyond them, conveying the fact that the background “exists farther than you can see.”
“You’re focusing in on one area, but know that there’s something bigger there,” she said. “The landscape continues, but this is just a little slice of it.”
The show is just a small slice of what Collins does. Her primary efforts are towards inspiring young students the way she was inspired by Manook and other instructors. She said the ongoing defunding of art education in the schools has been painful to witness. “It’s been hard over the last few years to see the once treasured elementary art program get reduced and now be completely cut. The arts enhance learning across the curriculum and are a much needed lifeline for some students. I sincerely hope funding can be funneled towards the arts soon. Advocacy is critical.”
Her present position is fully funded however, and Collins said it allows her to devote her energies into both teaching and making art, growing her skills in both endeavors. “I think being an educator means that you’re also a lifelong learner. And I love that. I love that I’m learning new things all the time, and building new skills, and I’m definitely doing that in this position. That part of it has been really fun for me this year.”
•••
Heidi Collins’ show “In•habit•at” will be on display at Hoarfrost Distilling throughout May. She can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heidicollinsart and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/heidi_collins_art.