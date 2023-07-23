Early in 2020, photographer LJ Evans was preparing to take portraits of Ester residents and their surroundings for her MFA when her plans collided with the pandemic.
Close to finishing her degree and not wanting to pause, Evans met with University of Alaska Fairbanks photography professor Charles Mason, who asked her, “What have you done photographically in the last two years that you really liked?” Her answer was far from the film and paper portraiture she had pursued her entire adult life.
A year earlier on a trip to Seattle, she explained to Mason, she had met another photographer, Melinda Hurst Frye, who takes a scanner into wooded ares, arranges foliage atop it, and with the lid open, takes a photo of the plant matter with the scanner lens. Inspired by Frye and intrigued with her work, Evans had begun experimenting with her own scanner and some dried Christmas cactus flowers when she got home.
“I put my flowers on there and just left the lid up and made sure the room was darkish,” she said, explaining the process that she told Mason about that day. Because the petals weren’t flattened, the resulting images have considerable depth, one that’s rendered even more striking by the completely black background that resulted from the open lid in a darkened room. Mason, seeing the results, exclaimed, “That! Do that!” Evans recalled. “And it was like, BOOM! I’m off.”
That project, which Evans titled “Botanicals,” became the thesis for her MFA, which she was awarded by the UAF Art Department this spring. Selections from it will be on display at Flossie & May’s Coffee Shop in Ester throughout August.
Evans said that when she met Frye, she found her photographs amazing, but was even more drawn to “the scanner as an image source. The thing that Melinda did that was so radical was, she takes the lids off of the scanners.”
Such an intensely digitized manner of approaching photography was a dramatic change of pace for someone who had always loved film. Evans grew up in El Paso, Texas, before “escaping” (as she described it) to Austin at age 20. Newly married, her husband was a photographer with his own darkroom. Evans was immediately taken by the different processes of the art form. “In truth, looking back, that’s where it started for me,” she said on a recent afternoon.
The marriage didn’t last, although the couple remain close friends to this day. “It was the 60s and 70s,” Evans said of her 20s. During that second decade she moved around the country a bit, slowly migrating up the East Coast and finding her way into editing newsletters. Working at times for deep-pocketed corporations, she was able to attend some outstanding photography classes at company expense.
“I learned the foundations from really inspiring people,” she said, adding that, since she first purchased one late in the seventies, “I’ve had a darkroom ever since, in every place I’ve lived,” she said.
As the 80s dawned, Evans got serious about obtaining an education. After earning her undergrad degree in psychology in Connecticut, she went to Arizona State for a master’s in educational technology. It was during her internship that she met and fell in love with a fellow intern, Michael Lewis, who soon left for a permanent job at Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka. After Evans visited him there late in 1985, they decided marriage was in their future.
“So he came and got me in December, when I graduated, and we drove up the Alcan,” she said.
While in Sitka, Evans met with legendary Fairbanks photographer Barry McWayne, who was visiting the college. “He was just the most lovely person,” she recalled. He urged her to go Outside for workshops since classes were limited in Alaska, something she does to this day. “He was so encouraging. He always was.” The two remained close friends until McWayne’s passing in 2010.
The couple moved to Valdez in 1988, and the following spring Evans was teaching photography and Lewis videography at Prince William Sound Community College when the Exxon Valdez spill occurred. The mayor sent both by air “to take pictures of the tanker, impaled with nothing there,” she remembered. She subsequently photographed what she described as “images of horribly mangled dead oiled animals,” photos with their own stark beauty that, decades later, would bring attendees at a workshop to tears.
Following the spill, Evans was hired by the state as a public information officer, which took her to Anchorage, where she later was director at the Alaska Photographic Center. In 1992, Lewis came to Fairbanks for a Ph.D., and the couple carried on a long distance relationship until 1996, when Evans moved north as well. But for a stint with the Peace Corps in the Philippines, she’s lived here ever since.
Evans worked in University Relations. Through the many years of her career, she said, photography remained a passion, “but I didn’t trust it to make a living. I was afraid it would take away the joy. But it was definitely an important part of who I am and I never stopped.”
After retiring in 2013 and no longer married, she dove in full time, and was encouraged to pursue an MFA. “I remember pacing my house thinking ‘Why? Why should you do this now?” she recalled, before determining, “If I don’t do this now I never will.”
With limited space, the show at Flossie & May’s will only be a small part of the resulting “Botanicals” collection, which can be viewed online. Evans marveled at how owners Jill Rosholt & Scott Swingle have taken the decaying Ester Gold Camp and “made it into a live and vibrant place again.”
Still vibrant herself at 74, Evans works part time by choice while exploring new avenues of photography. “I never stopped being creative,” she said. “I just made a living doing something else. So now that I’m older, and I’m lucky enough to have some resources, I’m feeding that. With as much energy, and time as I can.”
In lieu of a First Friday, there will instead be a First Saturday Morning opening of “Botanicals” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Flossie & May’s, 3660 Main St. in Ester. LJ Evans can be found online at www.ljevansphoto.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.