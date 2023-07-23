Early in 2020, photographer LJ Evans was preparing to take portraits of Ester residents and their surroundings for her MFA when her plans collided with the pandemic.

Close to finishing her degree and not wanting to pause, Evans met with University of Alaska Fairbanks photography professor Charles Mason, who asked her, “What have you done photographically in the last two years that you really liked?” Her answer was far from the film and paper portraiture she had pursued her entire adult life.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.