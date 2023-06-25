“For Your Comfort,” is the title of printmaker Ethan Lauesen’s show, opening Friday at Well Street Art Company. Lausen says the title is meant “to challenge your notion of how, oftentimes, many people present themselves for others’ comfort. They minimize parts of their identity. I want to challenge that notion. You should be comfortable with who you are. You should present how you want to present. Dress how you want to dress. Talk how you want to talk. Just be who you are.”

For Lausen, who is Alaska Native and gay, this idea resulted in an ongoing series of self-portraits that explore their own identity in ways they hope will spur others to also look inward. “My work is an autobiographical narrative about my experiences, about feeling seen,” Lausen said. “So a lot of my work explores the tension of a public space where you feel like you’re being ostracized, you’re feeling like people don’t really want you around.”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.