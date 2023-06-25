“For Your Comfort,” is the title of printmaker Ethan Lauesen’s show, opening Friday at Well Street Art Company. Lausen says the title is meant “to challenge your notion of how, oftentimes, many people present themselves for others’ comfort. They minimize parts of their identity. I want to challenge that notion. You should be comfortable with who you are. You should present how you want to present. Dress how you want to dress. Talk how you want to talk. Just be who you are.”
For Lausen, who is Alaska Native and gay, this idea resulted in an ongoing series of self-portraits that explore their own identity in ways they hope will spur others to also look inward. “My work is an autobiographical narrative about my experiences, about feeling seen,” Lausen said. “So a lot of my work explores the tension of a public space where you feel like you’re being ostracized, you’re feeling like people don’t really want you around.”
The prints show Lausen, often twice, in varied indoor and outdoor settings, quietly contemplating the scene while a flower, usually a dogwood, emerges from their face. “It’s a sign of identity growth as I figure out who I am,” Lausen explained. “Flowers are often associated with femininity, and also represent me being comfortable with the feminine aspects that make up who I am. I’m comfortable with my masculine aspects, I’m comfortable with my feminine aspects. I don’t see any weakness to either. I think they work hand-in-hand.”
Lausen usually uses dogwoods “because it is my mother’s and my grandmother’s favorite flower,” they said. Lausen’s roots are both Athabascan and Tlingit, and they grew up primarily in Anchorage, spending summers on Prince of Wales Island learning traditional subsistence practices. “It was my mother and grandmother who raised me, and I attribute a lot of my personal growth and who I am today to their guidance” They said. This included instilling a clear Native identity. “No matter where I go, I’ll always be Denaakk’e, I’ll always be Tlingit.”
An artist by age 3, Lausen always drew. Born in the 90s, before smartphones became ubiquitous, “I didn’t grow up with the screen and I’m thankful for that. I feel like I have a better attention span as a result,” they said. “I wasn’t preoccupied by something that was already created. I had to create my own setting.”
That attention span earned Lausen good grades in high school, which they completed at Lathrop after the family moved to Fairbanks. Around this time, Lausen came out to their family as gay. “My mom was super accepting. Unfortunately my grandmother had passed away by then, but I know she would have been happy for me. She passed away in 2010 and I’d say that was the hardest time in my life. It was like losing my mom.”
After graduation Lausen entered UAF, and after one semester on the STEM track, switched to art. “I needed to pursue something that I really enjoy, and that was the arts,” they said. “My first printmaking class was in 2016, fall semester, and that was with Karinna Gomez.”
Lausen, who has since graduated with an BFA in printmaking, was especially drawn to printing from etchings on copper plates, as opposed to the more widely known style of using woodcuts. Woodcuts offer bold images, they said, but “for etching, it’s a lot more delicate detail work. If you like the subtle look, this is where etching comes in.”
It’s a lengthy process, and depending on size, a single plate can take Lausen anywhere from a couple of weeks to as long as three months to complete. The plate has to be cut to size, polished and beveled, then degreased and coated with a wax. Then etchings are made in the wax, the plate is dipped in the chloride solution, and “everywhere I scratched out the line work, it would be exposed to the acid bath, and that would etch the lines,” they explained. Timing of this step varies depending on the desired outcome. Using a process called aquatint, tone and texture are added to the image for printing.
“Eventually there’s a point where you just have to print it,” Lausen said. “There’s something magical about sending something through the press and seeing what comes out.”
Lauesen said that several years ago, as they sought inspiration, “I started to get more motivated when I began to look inward.” They didn’t like doing self-portraiture at first, but vague images began taking that form anyway. “That’s when I began thinking about the idea of identity being seen as visible. I started looking at art as a therapeutic process. A process where I could vent out all those negative or frustrating feelings of being seen as visibly queer and Native in public.”
Lausen said being open about identity can sometimes lead to painful experiences, including being stared at, condescended to, and subjected to ethnic and/or homophobic slurs. And when they held a recent show in Anchorage, Lausen was the target of death threats. While they have learned not to internalize other forms of verbal and nonverbal discrimination or abuse, “It’s really the death threats that are hard to deal with,” Lauesen said. “But it’s like, no, I should be more visible, I should continue to make this work and it should be more normalized.”
This is what Lausen hopes viewers will find in the work. “I like to explore the idea of our consciousness, our dreams, and our identity, because ultimately inside our head, in that brain, that’s who we are. That’s everything about us. Our memories, our experiences, who we are. It’s kind of funny that people don’t take this organ more seriously than they should. Because that’s literally who we are.”
They added, “Ultimately, I want people to be comfortable with who they are, and that’s really the message, and I feel the best way to connect with the audience is just using my own story.”
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.