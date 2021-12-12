Charles Mason can be found online at https://masonphotos.zenfolio.com/. His show at Well Street Art Co. continues through the month of December. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.