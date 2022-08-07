‘My mom is a huge influence for me,” Healy artist Kassandra Mirosh said, explaining where her own artistic musings originated. “She was a third grade teacher for 30-some years and would make all these amazing art projects for her kids. She’d stay up hours into the night doing those kinds of things and I would be there helping her. One of the things I learned from her is, you can make something beautiful out of whatever is laying around.”

Mirosh, whose first solo exhibit is at Bear Gallery throughout August, is now a teacher herself, and her mother’s example fuels her personal and professional work, which includes upcycling castoff items into art pieces. “That came from teaching and having a limited art budget,” she said. “Looking at some things I could do with students with recycling materials.”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.

