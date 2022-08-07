‘My mom is a huge influence for me,” Healy artist Kassandra Mirosh said, explaining where her own artistic musings originated. “She was a third grade teacher for 30-some years and would make all these amazing art projects for her kids. She’d stay up hours into the night doing those kinds of things and I would be there helping her. One of the things I learned from her is, you can make something beautiful out of whatever is laying around.”
Mirosh, whose first solo exhibit is at Bear Gallery throughout August, is now a teacher herself, and her mother’s example fuels her personal and professional work, which includes upcycling castoff items into art pieces. “That came from teaching and having a limited art budget,” she said. “Looking at some things I could do with students with recycling materials.”
Mirosh gathers discarded paper, cardboard, wood, glass and other items, and turns them into artworks, often crafting scenes drawn from outside the window of her Healy home. “It’s a way of representing summer outside my window,” she said. She hopes her works “will bring myself or someone else joy in the winter. I like that reminder of my garden.”
Birds are a predominant theme in Mirosh’s pieces. She uses her own photographs and those of friends as reference points for a piece. Then she’ll look to her supplies and ask, “What paper, what wood, what textures would really bring this to life? I collect paper from all over the place. If I see anything that has a cool texture or shine or sheen or whatever to it, I hold on to it and try to put it into my work.”
This might take the form of sandhill cranes facing each other, which she used paper to fashion and depicted with wings outstretched beyond the circular wooden base they’re adhered to. “I love that pose that they do,” she said. “I think it’s almost celebratory.”
Mirosh grew up in Eastern Washington and came to Alaska in 1991. “I worked in the Kenai at a fish processing plant. Very glamorous,” she recalled laughing. “I did that for a couple of years and just fell in love with Alaska.”
During the 1990s Mirosh earned a political science degree from the University of Washington and obtained her teacher’s certification from Western Washington University. She took some art classes at UW, but found them a bit too solemn. “They expected you to have a bunch of technical skills that I didn’t have. That squashed a little bit of the joy out of it for me.”
Joy is a word she repeatedly uses to describe how creating art should proceed. It’s something she recalled discovering as a teenager, when she volunteered at a day care center. “I collected cardboard and construction paper and wrapping paper and said, ‘OK guys, we’re going to make a train.’ And they came up with this crazy looking thing that barely resembled a train, but it was beautiful. Very colorful and lots of textures and it was inspiring and I thought ‘People get paid to do this? This is so fun.’ That was a moment for me when I thought, “I really want to teach art.’”
It took a while for that opportunity to present itself. After college, Mirosh was drawn back to Alaska where, at a 1999 job fair in Anchorage, she interviewed with the Lower Kuskokwim School District and was offered a job. “I remember calling my husband and saying, ‘Hey, what do you think about this? Do you want to go all the way out there? Are you cool being that remote?’ And he was all for it.”
“We lived out there for four years,” she continued. “It was an amazing experience. I think we learned more than we taught anybody. It was a great introduction to living in Alaska and getting to know different parts of the state, and the cultural piece as well.”
In 2003, Mirosh was hired by the Denali Borough School District, and her family moved to Healy. Initially tasked with teaching English, history and Spanish, she added art instructor to her resume in 2012 when she was given the opportunity to further develop the district’s small program in the middle and high schools.
Mirosh, who deeply values sharing her passion for art with young people, said, “The nice thing about the expansion of the program to the middle school is, every single kid gets it. It’s a nice introduction to what that might be if they want to take it in high school. I try to expose them to as many different kinds of media as possible. And have fun. And they really do come up with some beautiful stuff. There’s some talented kids out there.”
While this is Mirosh’s first solo exhibit, she’s previously been the featured gift shop artist at Bear Gallery and has participated in the popular Bad Girls of the North events in Anchorage, as well as shows in the Denali area. This August is a busy month, as she will also be an artist in residence for two weeks at the Wrangell Mountain Center in McCarthy.
Meanwhile she keeps expanding her artistic palette. Recently her colleague, music teacher Candace Mudge, sent Mirosh in a new direction when she supplied her with some old guitars and violins, which Mirosh and her students applied glass mosaics to, something she continues to do on her own as well. “What I always try to do is make an example myself before I teach kids,” she said.
This sense of creative adventuring is what Mirosh brings to her classroom. “Yes,” she said, “art is work, and you should strive to do beautiful work and learn new skills. But first and foremost, it’s about joy. It’s about creativity and expressing yourself. I want kids to feel confident with their art. And I want them to have fun. ”
“You can be anything,” she tells her students. “You just have to be willing to learn and grow.”
Works by Kassandra Mirosh will be on exhibit at the Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park throughout August, open Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. She can be found online at www.weyekinstudio.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.