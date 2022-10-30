Back around 2014, George Art Gianakopoulos took some old clothing scraps and fashioned them into an art quilt for some friends as a wedding gift. The longtime artist wasn’t intending to begin exploring a new medium, he explained. “It was more like a craft project. We had been saving this material for some project. So I made that.”
The idea stuck with him, however. Having always drawn heavily from cubism in his painting, quilting was visually akin to his established style. “My paintings were looking a lot like quilts,” he said. “They were so geometric. So it seemed like a natural progression from what I was doing.”
Fast forward to 2022, and “I haven’t painted in two or three years now,” the Ester resident said. “I’ve been just making art quilts.”
Gianakopoulos’ latest show, “New Art Quilts” opens this Friday and runs through the month of November at Well Street Art Company. It offers works rooted in Gianakopoulos’ background in European art history, his love of music, and an iconic image from his Greek heritage.
Gianakopoulos’ road to art and Alaska began in Ohio. All of his grandparents and his mother immigrated from Greece, and he was exposed at a young age to European culture. “European art is what got me into painting as a kid,” he recalled. “The big stack of books my parents had of European paintings.”
In grade school he was diagnosed with a learning disability, and credits his school with helping him tremendously. Being more of a visual than linear thinker, he turned this to his advantage by focusing on areas that demand such attention. “I’m not good at letters and numbers, but shapes and forms I’m really good at. Cubism. Geometric stuff. Geometry was the math class I liked.”
While art helped keep him engaged with school, he also harbored dreams of the North. So in 1984, “I came to Alaska with a childhood friend whose parents had lived up here. We came up with this idea in grade school, and after we graduated high school, we decided to do it. We came to Fairbanks to go to college.”
At UAF, Gianakopoulos entered the art program, initially working with pottery. During this time he befriended Teresa Shannon, who will have work at Well Street as well. “We’re close friends,” he said, “so it’s really nice to be in the gallery sharing space with her.”
While he enjoyed pottery, Gianakopoulos decided to major in painting because, he said, it allowed him more independence. “You’re not tied in to the studio,” he explained. “You can do it anywhere, and you can do it by yourself completely.”
It was also in college that he learned to play the stand up bass (he’s a member of local country and roots combo Steve Brown and the Bailers). Between art and music, he said, “I had these two outlets. One solitary, one’s public in a group setting.”
In the following years, Gianakopoulos graduated, married his wife Christie Shell, lived and worked on Calypso Farm, became a stay-at-home dad, and established himself in local art and music circles. He continued painting and has been featured in numerous shows.
After sewing that first quilt eight years ago, he slowly began experimenting with the form. He and his wife homeschool their kids, he said, and have included extensive travel as part of their kids’ education. During those lengthy trips, “Christie was knitting, and I needed something to do with my hands.” He couldn’t easily paint while mobile, “so I made some quilts.”
Along the way, he encountered the coffee table book “Quilts of Gee’s Bend,” which documents the distinctive quilting style that took form in the nineteenth century in the tiny, remote Black community in Alabama of Gee’s Bend. Drawing inspiration from both the geometric designs in their work, as well as their use of old clothing, Gianakopoulos began devoting more time to quilting.
It was during the onset of the pandemic that he fully dropped painting for quilts, he said. “I had this new medium, and I wasn’t playing music. So I did a lot of art. A lot of these quilts [in the show] are from the last couple of years of being home, making stuff.”
Some of Gianakopoulos’ works are designed in advance, he said. “The Log,” crafted from his late uncle’s ties, features a guitar and pays tribute to guitarist and innovator Les Paul, who designed the solid body electric guitar and invented studio multitracking. Guitars and music references are often embedded in Gianakopoulos’ works, as is the Greek Evil Eye, an ancient image found in much of Mediterranean Europe that was once purported to ward off curses.
Alternately, “Maya” is an improvised piece where Gianakopoulos used vertical strips that take on a birch tree appearance. This was unintentional, he said, and emerged on its own. “That’s purely just improvising with forms and colors and shapes. Which is a lot of what my painting was like.” In “Reflection,” another improvisation, several of the strips look like aging lumber, an effect accomplished by using fabric with wear marks.
The use of worn cloth is a hallmark of Gianakopoulos’ work. Because clothing wears out unevenly, the color textures in the scraps he chooses lend the quilts a sense of timelessness that new fabric wouldn’t convey. Additionally, using discarded clothing keeps his costs down. “I spend some money on thread,” he said, “but not much on material.” And unlike paintings, quilts are easy to transport, either for working on or taking to a gallery. “I can put a whole show in a duffel bag or two and go anywhere.”
While exclusively committed to art quilts for now, Gianakopoulos’ current work is an extension of the visual ideas he’s been exploring all his life. “It’s fun to apply all these years of art history that I have, and of making art, to a new medium,” he said. “Then you feel like you can grow quickly into a new direction.
George Gianakopoulos can be found online at www.geoartbass.com and www.instagram.com/gagbass. His show “New Art Quilts” opens with a First Friday event this week at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., and runs through November. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. He will be onstage as part of Steve Brown and the Bailers at the Pub on the UAF campus on Saturday Nov. 5. Doors open at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10.