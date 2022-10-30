Back around 2014, George Art Gianakopoulos took some old clothing scraps and fashioned them into an art quilt for some friends as a wedding gift. The longtime artist wasn’t intending to begin exploring a new medium, he explained. “It was more like a craft project. We had been saving this material for some project. So I made that.”

The idea stuck with him, however. Having always drawn heavily from cubism in his painting, quilting was visually akin to his established style. “My paintings were looking a lot like quilts,” he said. “They were so geometric. So it seemed like a natural progression from what I was doing.”

George Gianakopoulos can be found online at www.geoartbass.com and www.instagram.com/gagbass. His show “New Art Quilts” opens with a First Friday event this week at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., and runs through November. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. He will be onstage as part of Steve Brown and the Bailers at the Pub on the UAF campus on Saturday Nov. 5. Doors open at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10.