When beloved Fairbanksan Peggy Ferguson died unexpectedly on the final day of 2021 after falling on the ice, the Fairbanks Drama Association lost more than its executive director. Already in limbo from the pandemic shutdown, the troupe lost an icon. Cindy Wright, who now holds Ferguson’s position, said everyone was in shock and unsure how to proceed. A week later, Wright recalled, FDA board member Bobbie Tarkiainen called her and said, “You’ve got to go in and take care of payroll. You’re the only one who knows how to do that. You’ve got to do all the accounts payable and accounts receivable and flush all the toilets and make sure all the lights are working and the heat’s on. It’s January 6.”
The show had to go on, even if no one knew when the next performance would occur. Those who knew Ferguson know she would have wanted nothing less for an organization she devoted her life to.
Given her decades-long involvement in local theater, many years on FDA’s board, and work alongside Ferguson, Wright was a natural choice to take over. But she wasn’t in a rush to make it official. “I made them hold off on pinning that title to me,” she said. “I was more comfortable being the interim director. I really wanted to celebrate Peggy before I officially stepped into her position.”
Wright acknowledged that, “This isn’t something you step into lightly,” and not just because of whose shoes she’s filling. Running a nonprofit theater is a huge job requiring coordination between staff, volunteers and the board of directors while managing an aging building and maintaining steady fundraising. On top of that was reopening the theater, which is happening this weekend, as the Fairbanks Drama Association launches is 2022-23 season after more than two years without a live performance.
For Wright, who has an extensive background in nonprofits, this necessitated taking a no-nonsense approach. “First and foremost, this is a business,” she said. “You’ve got to treat it like a business. And then you get to have the fun part of it. Productions and stuff.”
Wright and her husband, Bill, came to Fairbanks in the early 1980s as theater majors at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. While studying under Lee Salisbury and Ken Rich, both became involved with FDA. By 1990, Bill was on the board of directors, and Cindy was accompanying him at meetings. “That’s where I learned how to be a board member,” she said. “By sitting there listening and watching.”
After a spell on the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre board, Wright was invited to join the FDA board in 2012, where she eventually served as president. She said her years of working alongside Ferguson proved crucial when she suddenly had to step up. “What a blessing of time that was for me,” Wright said of the experience. “It was the best hands-on training, not knowing ever that I would be in this position in the future.”
Among the pressing concerns Wright had to address were upgrades to the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre. Wright said a big one was a new HVAC system that circulates fresh air into the 76-year-old building. It’s part of FDA’s Covid mitigation efforts and helps regulate indoor temperatures. There was also smoke damage from a fire that originated in the building’s fire alarm system. “Peggy was here when it happened,” Wright said. Ferguson extinguished the fire before it spread, but “it took until April to get the repairs made.”
Another goal is reducing utility costs. “We are on journey of making energy, cost saving improvements to the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre in the hopes of creating a sustainable and viable future for this organization,” Wright said. “The continued financial support and volunteer efforts from our community members will greatly help us achieve this goal.”
Wright expressed gratitude to individual and corporate sponsors who were generous these past two years. “They still acted like there was an event. People said, ‘We care enough about you that we’re going to continue to support you.’”
“And of course,” she added, “with the death of Peggy, people sent money in to say, ‘Please put this in a special fund in Peggy’s memory.’’’
That memory, Wright said, is being honored in the heart of FDA’s home. “We named the auditorium after Peggy. We are in the Hap Ryder Theatre, and we will be seeing productions in Peggy’s Room.”
The best memorial to Ferguson is the new season, and it’s strong. Wright’s husband Bill is directing the opener, Neil Simon’s lighthearted “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” running through Oct. 2, November will bring the thriller “Rope,” while the holiday season will be celebrated with “The Wickham’s Christmas at Pemberly,” drawn from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Lifelong Fairbanks resident and FDA volunteer Diane Bunny Fleeks makes her directorial debut in February with “The Mountain Top,” a play about the final night of Martin Luther King’s life. The season will wrap up next April with Alaska playwright Tom Moran’s “Up With Romance.”
“When we polled our audiences in previous years,” Wright said, “what they most wanted to see was a romantic comedy.”
Along with plays, Wright has many other plans to keep FDA moving forward. “People that give us money, I want to make it worthwhile. I want it to go to our children’s drama project program that we have in the summertime. I want to start having classes, adult and youth classes, where I can teach them how to be a director. How to be a stage manager. How to make costumes. Teach them how to put on theater makeup. I want to do workshops.”
For Wright, it’s all part of building on work done by those, including Ferguson, who have made the Fairbanks Drama Association such a vibrant part of the community. “We hold firm to our mission to teach, produce and present quality theatre to children and adults in the Fairbanks area and throughout the state of Alaska.”
Information on Fairbanks Drama Association and tickets to performances can be found at www.fairbanksdrama.org. The organization is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fairbanksdrama. “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” runs through Oct. 2 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.