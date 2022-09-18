When beloved Fairbanksan Peggy Ferguson died unexpectedly on the final day of 2021 after falling on the ice, the Fairbanks Drama Association lost more than its executive director. Already in limbo from the pandemic shutdown, the troupe lost an icon. Cindy Wright, who now holds Ferguson’s position, said everyone was in shock and unsure how to proceed. A week later, Wright recalled, FDA board member Bobbie Tarkiainen called her and said, “You’ve got to go in and take care of payroll. You’re the only one who knows how to do that. You’ve got to do all the accounts payable and accounts receivable and flush all the toilets and make sure all the lights are working and the heat’s on. It’s January 6.”

The show had to go on, even if no one knew when the next performance would occur. Those who knew Ferguson know she would have wanted nothing less for an organization she devoted her life to.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.