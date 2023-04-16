‘When have you ever seen an exhibit that’s curated by Black people, all the artists are Black, in a Black-owned business? You’ve never seen that,” Fairbanks artist and activist Alyssa Quintyne said. “I think Alaskans know that. They see that gap.”
Quintyne, along with multimedia artist MC MoHagani Magnetek, has been filling that gap with a project called Black Alaskan Art Matters (BAAM). Initially launched online during the pandemic, BAAM is being shown in person for the first time at Venue in downtown Fairbanks. At last week’s First Friday opening, it drew a packed house.
“I’m totally surprised by this last weekend,” Magnetek said about the unexpectedly heavy turnout. “One of the things I really enjoyed was sitting there and watching everyone interact with the artwork.”
Attendees had plenty to interact with. BAAM is a vehicle for Black creators to present their work in a group setting that shares and celebrates the Black experience in Alaska by “giving people of color opportunities that weren’t there before,” Magnetek added.
The idea for BAAM germinated at Juneau’s Perseverance Theatre early in 2020, with artistic director Leslie Ishii playing a substantial role. Quintyne and Amable Rosa, who has since left the state, were recruited to be curators. Magnetek came onboard soon afterward.
Since the project was originally envisioned as an online gallery, the three were able to continue through pandemic shutdowns, and after a summer that was hard for everyone and particularly brutal for Black Americans, the show went live that fall.
Since none of them had curating experience, “We began to talk about art and the ways we see art,” Magnetek recalled. “One of the big conversations was what kind of art are we including here?”
She said they didn’t want to limit it to visual arts and quickly decided to incorporate other forms such as poetry, theater, jewelry, crafts, video and content creation. The latter was a source of debate.
“I think it got down to the motivations of the artists — why they were creating the art,” she said.
Quintyne said this approach, unusual in the art world, is a better fit for Black creators, especially emerging ones, because they tend to get ignored in more traditional venues. She said Black artists face numerous hurdles including “not being seen as artists, or our art being seen as too much or being too political or however people want to characterize it. If it’s not that, it’s being taken seriously, it’s getting the resources to hang your work, to get into a coffee shop, or to get your own exhibition,” she explained.
When Black artists seek to be shown in galleries or at shows, Quintyne continued, “even some of the content and what we would want to share with our community often gets scrutinized. To have a space for Black artists where we’re finally free from that, and we can show our work our way, and create a show our way, I think it shows other venues, other professional art spaces, what is possible.”
“This is what gets us with where we’re at with BAAM,” Magnetek added. “Doors and opportunities are not being created for us. We create those opportunities for ourselves.”
Quintyne and Magnetek have thus far curated two online shows. The in-person exhibit is a retrospective featuring work from the online shows, which will travel to Anchorage and Juneau after the end of April. Many of the featured creators have never had their work displayed publicly before, and BAAM is intended to offer them a stepping stone.
“We amplify our artists,” Magnetek said, noting that each contributor provides a statement with personal stories, contact information, and more so viewers and galleries can connect with them.
Among the contributing artists is Antavia Hamilton, a friend of Magnetek’s since they attended East Anchorage High School together in the 1990s. She creates storytelling scenes with custom hoodoo dolls, then photographs them to share on social media. Magnetek asked her to contribute to BAAM, but initially Hamilton felt what she does isn’t art. “But it is,” Magnetek said. “It’s wonderful art.” So Hamilton made a video that is now shown on a television screen as part of the exhibit.
“A lot of our artists are the same way,” Magnetek continued. “They had never been in an art show before or even considered the things that they do as art.”
Many galleries and art spaces would be unlikely to host some of what BAAM incorporates, Quintyne added. “Digital submissions would never be a conversation. Hair braiding would never be a conversation.”
“We have a hairstylist,” Magnetek interjected.
When planning BAAM, the two agreed that a wide range of Black artistic forms of expression were as vital as visual arts. Magnetek said that as they prepared their first show, “We had to figure out, what are we doing? Who are we serving? Even the title, ‘Black Alaskan Art Matters,’ was a process.”
Magnetek herself is difficult to pigeonhole as a creator, so she understands how widely the word “art” can be applied. Though she recently arrived in Fairbanks to pursue a Ph.D. in anthropology and archeology, she’s been active in Anchorage for many years, sharing poetry, writing, photography, performance art and more. Performance is part of BAAM, and at last week’s opening, local favorites the Clarence Pate Project and Fairbanks rapper JaVeon Brigham had turns on the stage.
“Alyssa and MoHagani worked hard on this event and it paid off,” Brigham said. “Their work allowed Fairbanks to show up and show out and that’s a win for the city. This can be the start of a legacy of BAAM for years to come.”
Magnetek said that night she heard from several local Black creators who are interested in contributing to future BAAM events.
“We’re definitely inspiring people to want to get their artwork out there, and to see themselves as artists,” she said. “That may be one of the most valuable things that BAAM does. Having a space to let that shine is wonderful.”