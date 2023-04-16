‘When have you ever seen an exhibit that’s curated by Black people, all the artists are Black, in a Black-owned business? You’ve never seen that,” Fairbanks artist and activist Alyssa Quintyne said. “I think Alaskans know that. They see that gap.”

Quintyne, along with multimedia artist MC MoHagani Magnetek, has been filling that gap with a project called Black Alaskan Art Matters (BAAM). Initially launched online during the pandemic, BAAM is being shown in person for the first time at Venue in downtown Fairbanks. At last week’s First Friday opening, it drew a packed house.