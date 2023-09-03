‘I’m a recreational painter. I do it for fun,” watercolor artist Terry Tirrell said. It’s a form of fun she’s been pursuing for over a decade, though she’s never had an interest in holding a show or selling her works. While this has spared her the logistics of planning and holding an event, it’s left her with another problem. “I had all these paintings and I just wanted to get rid of them. And Red Cross did it.”

Tirrell has been volunteering with the Fairbanks office of the American Red Cross for several years. The disaster relief agency is always needing to raise funds, and an art show featuring works by Tirrell and others turned out to be the perfect way to get her work into the hands of people who would appreciate it while clearing space in her home and helping a cause she’s devoted to.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.