‘I’m a recreational painter. I do it for fun,” watercolor artist Terry Tirrell said. It’s a form of fun she’s been pursuing for over a decade, though she’s never had an interest in holding a show or selling her works. While this has spared her the logistics of planning and holding an event, it’s left her with another problem. “I had all these paintings and I just wanted to get rid of them. And Red Cross did it.”
Tirrell has been volunteering with the Fairbanks office of the American Red Cross for several years. The disaster relief agency is always needing to raise funds, and an art show featuring works by Tirrell and others turned out to be the perfect way to get her work into the hands of people who would appreciate it while clearing space in her home and helping a cause she’s devoted to.
That show, featuring works donated by Tirrell and other local artists, will be on exhibit at Hoarfrost Distilling throughout September. “All the proceeds from the donated art go into what we call WINM, and that stands for Where It’s Needed Most,” explained Julie Swisher, executive director for American Red Cross Far North and Interior. WINM, she said, is a dedicated fund covering costs when disasters and other events occur and volunteers and supplies are needed immediately.
Toivo Luick, who owns Hoarfrost with his wife, Natalya Medvedeva, has seen how that fund works first hand. Following the 2002 Denali Fault earthquake, he was part of the state’s response team sent to Mentasta, where some of the worst damage occurred. He arrived the next day to help deal with toppled heating fuel tanks and found that the Red Cross was already on site. “They got there within hours,” he said, noting that simply reaching the village right then was difficult, but that this didn’t stop Red Cross volunteers. “They had already set up a shelter in the school gym.”
Hoarfrost and the Fairbanks Red Cross office are neighbors along South Van Horn, sharing a common wall and common values, as well as friendships that have grown close over the years.
When Luick and Medvedeva wandered over during an open house in the Red Cross office one afternoon this spring and found that the agency selling Tirrell’s paintings to raise funds, they immediately knew how they could help.
Hoarfrost has become known in Fairbanks for offering space on its walls to both upcoming and well-established local artists. Luick said it’s a niche perfectly suited for a show featuring a variety of works. “We’re not a gallery, we’re a tasting room,” Luick said, “but we do a show every month. And in this case it will hopefully make a pile of money for the Red Cross.”
The origins of the show, the second Red Cross fundraiser to be held at Hoarfrost this year, are rooted in Tirrell’s wish to offload her paintings. A retired psychotherapist, she’s been volunteering with the Red Cross since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, when she felt the need to help in some way. “I kept looking around for places I could use my skills, and this appealed to me,” she said.
Tirrell, who isn’t sitting still in her retirement, had taken up painting a decade earlier after attending a Summer Arts Festival watercolor class with her daughter. “I thought, ‘let’s try this,’” she said. She’s been painting ever since, and when the open house was being planned, she offered some of her works to be sold to benefit the agency. Other local artists joined in as well, and paintings by the late Helen Atkinson were donated by her daughter, Phyllis Tate. Suddenly they had a show. Swisher said selling art was “kind of a new thing for us,” but the response was very positive, and the offer from Luick and Medvedeva helped expand the new fundraising initiative.
Red Cross is ubiquitous in the aftermath of any disaster. And with an established volunteer pool and a warehouse of supplies, the local office is prepared to be on the scene whenever Fairbanks residents are struck by fires, flooding, or other traumatic and unexpected events.
“We are the immediate response,” Swisher said of trained Red Cross volunteers who are among the first on the scene when a calamity occurs. “We’re the boots on the ground. Here’s a blanket and a hug, we’re here to take care of what your basic needs are at this moment, and then we will give you the tools that you need to move forward.”
In a disaster, Red Cross is solely focused on immediate needs, Swisher explained. With nearly a century-and-a-half of experience, it has long since streamlined its operations to fit into the patchwork of relief organizations and government agencies, going directly to work helping traumatized and often injured victims get what they need as soon as humanly possible.
The WINM fund, which the art sales will benefit, helps with this immediate response. While the Fairbanks office also fundraises for major events like the recent devastation on Maui or this week’s hurricane in Florida, WINM is for nearby needs such as wildfires threatening homes, where the local Red Cross office sets up emergency shelters when subdivisions are evacuated, providing victims with food, toiletries, and other necessities.
“There’s a lot of value in that immediate help to get through the first couple days,” said Luick, who saw how this worked in Mentasta. “Because after a couple of days you can get your feet under you and figure out what you’re doing.”
Luick said he and Medvedeva have some of Tirrell’s artwork in their home, and are looking forward to displaying other pieces for the second time this year while aiding an organization they both deeply admire. “The Red Cross’ function has always been near and dear to my heart,” he said, “so we’re really pleased to be able to do something to support them.”
Works by Terry Tirrell, the late Helen Atkinson, and other local artists will be on exhibit through September at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Suite F, open Mondays through Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. All proceeds will go into the Red Cross’ WINM (Where It’s Needed Most) Fund. Donations can be made at the Red Cross office next door to Hoarfrost in Suite G or by calling 907-456-5937.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.