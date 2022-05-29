Art and purpose” is how Carrie Narow describes her fused glass artwork. “I like things that are usable. My nightlights, there’s a purpose. My clocks, there’s a purpose. It’s not just something pretty on the wall. I do things like that, but the things that make me happy are the things that are purposeful,” she said, adding, “I want my things to be durable and hardy.”
Narow has been working with glass since childhood, and in recent years has turned her passion into a home-based business. This week she will have her first ever First Friday event at Northern Whimsy, where she will be the featured artist for the month of June.
“I’ve always done it,” Narow said of glasswork. It was a hobby her father first discovered, and one that she and her mother followed him into. “Glass is always going on,” she said of their household. “Since I was a kid, this was our hobby.”
Narow came to Alaska at the age of 6 when her father, the late Bill Folsom, took a job in Fairbanks with IBM. It was while doing IT work for Debbie Mathews at Expressions in Glass that Folsom was introduced to glass art. He started experimenting with it, and his family soon followed. “There’s a lampshade upstairs,” Narow said from her studio, in the basement of the house she grew up in. “Dad was working on it and he made a little frog and just kind of dabbled in it. Then mom dabbled in it.”
Folsom would learn techniques and garner ideas from Mathews, then take them home to share with his wife Joann and his daughter. Had he not worked for Mathews, Narow said, “he wouldn’t have learned what he learned, and wouldn’t have gotten a glimpse into that to start us off. So I can attribute learning to do this not only to my dad, but also to her.”
Narow said glasswork became a productive wintertime hobby for the entire family. She recalled being drawn to glass fusion as a child, which involves joining compatible pieces of glass together. “I think it’s so neat to be able to melt glass and make it bend and make little things to be put on top of it,” she said. “You can make them melt a lot, you can make them melt a little, you can make them bond, to give whatever effect you’re looking for.”
Narow kept the hobby going into adulthood, but it took a backseat to work and then kids when she became a stay-at-home mother. As her children grew up and required less attention, however, she headed back to her studio and began combining her love for glass with her preference for function, crafting platters, glass art set on nightlights, wall hook mounts combing glass and wood, and more.
Narow was supported by many who saw her work, but said it was Andrea Sonnichsen at Northern Whimsy who encouraged her to launch an Etsy store, which she opened under the name Back to Glass. During that same period, Narow began working part time at Sonnichsen’s downtown business, which combines a gift shop filled entirely by works from local artists with studio space for classes. “I just adore the place, and I think Andrea’s brilliant,” Narow said of Northern Whimsy. “It’s so unique. I can’t think of anywhere else in Fairbanks right now that has just local art.”
Narow’s work has been available at Northern Whimsy for some time, and this summer she will be expanding her role there, offering fused glass classes in the shop’s studio space and passing her knowledge on to others. She’s planning on July for her first class, where students will create glass images to place on nightlights. Narow will provide the needed supplies, and students will have a piece of functional art to take home. “Glass itself is so pliable in a sense,” she said, while discussing the birch tree nightlight covers she plans on teaching students to create. “It’s transparent. It’s a beautiful medium.”
Her classes will begin by using art glass, which is very forgiving, Narow said, and doesn’t require that those working with it wear a respirator. At some point she hopes to begin teaching her newest passion, though, working with float glass, better known as window glass. Over the past couple of years, Narow found a local source of castoff glass that was bound for the landfill, and began collecting and working with it.
Float glass offers new ways for her to create, but she said it also presents distinct challenges that don’t arise when creating with art glass. “If you want to add texture to your pieces, you have to make it out of the same piece of glass you cut it from,” Narow explained. “You can’t combine from any other sheet of glass. Because they’re from different lots. They’re made by different companies. They’re going to heat and shrink at an unknown rate.”
Dealing with the ebbs and flows of glass as it is fired and cooled is the science of glasswork. First the piece is cut and formed and then, she said, “you’re fusing things to it, or you’re taking glass and you’re heating it enough to get the effect you’re looking for, whether you’re trying to bend it and shape it, or get something to bond to it. Or you’re trying to shine it. You’re getting some kind of effect.”
After assembling the piece, Narow said, it gets fired, and that’s when the reward arrives. “I don’t think anyone that does glass work doesn’t enjoy opening the kiln when they fire something. Because everything is going to melt differently and everything is going to come out differently, and it’s always really exciting. You’ll hear that from every fused glass artist that I know of.”
“I love how the glass melts,” concluded the perpetually smiling Narow. “Glass in general. It’s a fun medium to work with. I feel like you kind of can’t go wrong.”