Klara Maisch still remembers the ah-ha moment when she first painted in an outdoor setting and found her calling.
“It was right after I graduated from UAF,” she said. She was taking a Summer Sessions class from David Mollett, and “was on the muddy banks of the Yukon River and just having the time of my life. And it was pouring rain and I was painting.” She had to quickly erect a canopy over the painting itself, which she constructed with a plastic garbage bag, but it wasn’t big enough to cover her as well. “I was sitting in my rain gear getting poured on, but my painting was protected from the rain,” she recalled, “and it was like, ‘This is what I was meant to be doing.’”
More than a decade later, Maisch, who will be giving a talk July 19 as part of the Discover Alaska Series at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is a well established artist in Fairbanks, known for richly detailed landscape works that bring pieces of her surroundings into deep focus. “I spend so much time observing one specific area,” she said, “that it’s like studying a face.”
Maisch said, initially, outdoor painting “made a lot of sense back then because I didn’t have studio space. Suddenly the outdoors became a place I could make art.” When she first began painting outdoors, “I would just sit down and paint whatever was around me.”
She was learning the logistics of simply doing it, which involves getting all of her supplies to a location, one that often requires effort to get to. For the lifelong skier and paddler (and part now time wilderness guide), outdoor painting added a new element to her backcountry excursions. “I choose places based on great skiing a lot of times. I’m not going to lie,” she said, laughing. “Usually it’s five to ten miles into a place, so it’s not like huge backpacking trips.”
Maisch works outdoors in all seasons. “I paint in winter because I’ve camped in winter a lot. I think the coldest I’ve painted is thirty below.” She said she adds solvents to her oil paints so that they can be worked with in cold temperatures.
Maisch said she’s “really attracted to rocks” when seeking inspiration. “I think about the bones of a landscape. So when I sit down to choose what I want to paint, it’s very often determined by the geology.”
After figuring out the lines and shapes in her surroundings, she puts brushes to the canvas, often abandoning traditional landscape aesthetic and perspective techniques. “Accuracy is really important to me,” she said. Representing what she sees is her objective.
For the past three years, Maisch has been visiting the Gulkana Glacier annually, where she’s engaging in a ten-year project to depict what it looks like every year on the same weekend. Made possible by an Individual Artist Award from the Rasmuson Foundation, she’s depicting incremental changes in reaction to climate fluctuations. “You see change in the landscape, you see change in the rocks, you see change in the amount of ice, you see change in the amount of precipitation that’s happening,” she said. “About five or six years ago I started to think about how I could talk about that through my work, and to respond to that and have a place to process that. Because it is a lot of change really fast.”
Each painting focuses on the same rock outcropping on the Gulkana to show how surrounding ice changes, giving people a way of talking about what is occurring. She’s also painting the scene as it looked 100 years ago, and an accompanying piece based on climate models of it a century hence. “I’m trying to figure out ways of telling that visual story of change.”
Landscape painting is a natural fit for Maisch, who has been studying her Alaskan surroundings all her life. “I like to joke that I haven’t gone very far in life because I live about a thousand feet from where I was born,” she said from her studio in the hills above Goldstream Valley. “I think that really speaks to how deeply rooted I am in this place and how much I love it here.”
Her parents encouraged her artistic interests and also took her out on many backcountry adventures, instilling a sense of place in her that never left. “Visual art and the outdoors have been the biggest threads throughout my whole life,” she said.
Apart from a brief period attending college in Montana, Maisch has stayed in Alaska. She received her degree in printmaking and painting from UAF and “knew right out of school that I wanted to go into making art.” She saw other artists making lives on their own terms, and determined to do likewise. “That’s what I’ve been doing ever since. Trying to carve out an art career. It’s not always an easy career choice, but the community has made it possible for me.”
Maisch’s talk on the July 19 will give her a chance to give back to the community by sharing what she’s learned in her artistic journey. “I’m going to talk a little about painting on locations, I’m going to talk about the processes like staying warm and risk assessment, and what it takes to go out and paint in remote places throughout the seasons. Then I’m going to talk about how science has begun to inform what I’m doing as an artist,” she said. She will also be sharing her Gulkana project, as well as work she’s doing in the Brooks Range with a scientist studying vegetation.
Outdoor painting removes the formality, she said. “What I love about painting on location is, these things get beat up. They’re in my backpack. They’re in the tent. They’re not sacred objects. I like taking it off the gallery wall and saying, no it’s a tool. It’s a way to experience this place. It’s about the process, not the product. They’re not very fragile.”
Klara Maisch will present “Painting On Location in Alaska: Landscapes in the Context of Change” as part of the UAF Discover Alaska Lecture Series at 7 p.m. July 19 in the BP Design Theater located on the fourth floor of the Usibelli Building on the UAF Troth Yeddha’ Campus. Admission is free. It will also be live-streamed.
Maisch can be found online at www.klaramaisch.com or follow her @klaramaisch on Instagram or Facebook.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.