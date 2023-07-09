Klara Maisch still remembers the ah-ha moment when she first painted in an outdoor setting and found her calling.

“It was right after I graduated from UAF,” she said. She was taking a Summer Sessions class from David Mollett, and “was on the muddy banks of the Yukon River and just having the time of my life. And it was pouring rain and I was painting.” She had to quickly erect a canopy over the painting itself, which she constructed with a plastic garbage bag, but it wasn’t big enough to cover her as well. “I was sitting in my rain gear getting poured on, but my painting was protected from the rain,” she recalled, “and it was like, ‘This is what I was meant to be doing.’”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.