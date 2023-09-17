‘ARTic Studio is kind of like a paint night,” Jamie Cowell said. “But it’s more of a mobile studio. Instead of going to a bar or whatever and teaching a class there, I actually come to you.”
Cowell launched ARTic Studio about a year ago. Her idea grew from her love of painting and her experiences leading art nights in more formalized studio-type settings. As someone who prefers to work closely with small groups rather than lead from the front of a room, it made sense to integrate art-making events into people’s birthday parties or gatherings with friends.
“I bring the paints, the easels, the mess, bring it to your house, and do it with you,” she said. “Afterwards, I clean up the mess and go home, and you have an awesome time with your friends.”
Cowell said that, whether she’s working with kids or adults, a session with ARTic Studio follows the same basic plan.
First she sets up in the designated area, laying out table cloths, easels, and richly colored acrylic paints. When the group arrives she begins by briefly getting acquainted, and then gets them started. She’ll set the pace based on people’s past experience. It can be slow if they’re brand new to art, or move more quickly if the participants have had some experience. She introduces attendees to the paints, color blending techniques, and brush strokes they’ll be using. If the group is painting a particular subject such as an animal, she’ll have it traced out on the canvas boards, sized for framing, which she provides. “It’s like coloring a big picture,” she said, “but with paint instead of crayons.”
For adult groups, she said, she provides instruction, often personalized. When working with kids she begins with a few basic tips, but will “mostly let them do their own thing and just encourage them the entire time.” She gives them freer rein, and “as long as they feel awesome about their painting, that was the one for me, and the one for them. Because a lot of them haven’t painted before.”
Cowell can relate to and hopefully inspire those kids with her own experiences. She got into art “when I was little, drawing on the walls,” she laughed. “I was always the kid in the corner drawing.”
Cowell was raised in Goldstream Valley from a very young age after her parents moved onto land that had been homesteaded by her grandfather and great-uncle. She grew up hauling water, peeling logs, and helping build the A-Frame house she lived in once it was finished. “It’s definitely not made me weak,” she said of her upbringing. “I can handle pretty much anything.”
Her childhood instilled ways of approaching challenges that she brings to her art classes today. “It’s taught me that, just because something isn’t working right now, doesn’t mean give up on it. Keep pushing yourself, and learn how to do it your way.” Just as important, she said, “if you don’t know how to do something, it’s OK to ask for help.”
Doing it her own way has been a trait in her life. Cowell said she took art classes in school but, unhappy with an overly-structured environment, lost interest until she was an adult. “I didn’t really start painting until right before I got pregnant with my youngest.”
A few years ago, Cowell took a job leading art nights through a local program, but was again stymied by a formality that ran counter to her nature. Then on Mother’s Day in 2021, she went to Raven City Studio to take part in a paint and pottery event. When she told owner Tamara Want that she had taught paint nights, Want said, “you should do that here.” Cowell was initially hesitant, but Want encouraged her, offering her space to work, and Cowell began holding events.
Her break came when the Fairbanks Native Association asked her to lead paint nights with Elders. “It was amazing,” Cowell said of her inaugural session. “The first day I held the class, it was like, ‘I want to do this.’”
She now comes to FNA three times a month, twice to work with Elders and once with staff. The Elders vote each month on what they wish to paint, and all three sessions will follow that plan. She said they’ve painted gnomes, bears, a truck with flowers and a flag, fireweed, ravens, and more. It’s simply the time spent with the Elders that she treasures most, though. “The Elders love to talk about when they were younger, in their twenties, and some of the funny stories about how they used to be wild and crazy.”
When scheduling an event, either for kids or adults, Cowell discusses theme ideas with the person booking it. She said if they choose a fox, for example. “I will give them three to four different fox paintings.” Other options might include ocelots, jellyfish, or sunflowers, although she’s partial to Alaskan themes, especially in her own art.
Cowell likes the one-on-one interaction she has with students, and the results this can lead to. “If I’m telling you how to paint something and you don’t get it, let me know,” she said. She’ll suggest different angles or approaches, asking, “What do you need to do to get the product that you want?” Often, her clients will surprise themselves. She recalled one woman who was struggling with her painting. Cowell helped her with a few details and the woman said “wow, you did that.” Cowell replied, “No, you did that. I just helped you out.”
Cowell said this is her job. To encourage others to experiment with painting and have fun. And with ARTic Studio, that’s what she does. “Most people just want to know their painting was awesome. And even if you’re the only one who’s ever going to tell them that their painting was awesome, it’s going to stick with them that, ‘Hey! I actually did this.”
ARTic Studio can be found on Facebook.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.