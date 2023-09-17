‘ARTic Studio is kind of like a paint night,” Jamie Cowell said. “But it’s more of a mobile studio. Instead of going to a bar or whatever and teaching a class there, I actually come to you.”

Cowell launched ARTic Studio about a year ago. Her idea grew from her love of painting and her experiences leading art nights in more formalized studio-type settings. As someone who prefers to work closely with small groups rather than lead from the front of a room, it made sense to integrate art-making events into people’s birthday parties or gatherings with friends.

