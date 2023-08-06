‘When I’m painting, I don’t look at the whole picture,” Tiffany Davis said. “I’m not looking at the orca. I’m looking at the shapes on the orca, and trying to paint the color of the shapes instead of the orca as one piece.”
This approach helps explain the realism that inhabits Davis’ oil paintings, which are being shown throughout August at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park. Davis’ paintings present the landscapes and wildlife of both Alaska and the American Southwest where she grew up with such attention to detail that viewers might be surprised to learn she’s entirely self-taught. “I never had an art class or anything,” she said.
Though relatively new to both Alaska and the arts scene in Fairbanks, Davis has wasted no time exploring and learning to recreate the world she discovered when she and her family moved north in 2021. In many of her paintings, subarctic animals occupy habitats rendered in deep colors, providing visions of Alaska’s wilds, painstakingly crafted with accuracy in mind.
Davis uses photographs as starting points for her pieces, but rather than simply recreate a picture that has caught her eyes, she takes images from multiple photographs and incorporates them into a single scene. She said she first chooses an animal she wishes to paint, then finds as many images as she can of it, studying how it appears in differing seasons. She also closely examines photos of the regions those animals can be found. After deciding how she wants to depict them, she blends landscape and creatures together and tries to “make it look so that it could actually be where I put it.”
Her painting of caribou on the fall tundra is an example. For this piece, Davis said she took mountains from one picture, fall tundra from another, added a few spruce trees she found in yet other pictures, and “then I put those all together.” Having crafted her setting, she then selected caribou from five different photos, posed in ways that worked with her landscape, and added them in, making adjustments for the seasonal stages of their fur and antlers. The result, though not drawn from any one specific photograph, perfectly captures the brief, brilliant colors of autumn in the far north and the animals preparing for the long winter ahead.Caribou are recent additions to Davis’ artistic palette. She was born and raised in Castle Dale, a small farming and mining town in Utah. “We did a lot of outdoor stuff,” she said of her childhood. “When I was little my grandma did an oil painting with me,” she added. And while she didn’t focus on art until much later, the seed was planted.As an adult, Davis worked as a teacher for special needs children, and married her husband, dentist Trevor Davis. They were living in Phoenix when she decided she needed a creative outlet to counterbalance the stresses of her job and raising their growing family. “I needed something to just be my own thing that I could kind of escape to,” she recalled.“I first wanted to see if I could even make a shape. So I actually started out drawing a couple of pictures.” She drew a few sketches that she liked and said to herself, “let’s see how it goes with painting.” She asked her husband for oil paints one Christmas, and “it just went from there. It’s been about 11 years.”Davis took a familiar first step on her way to becoming an artist: “I watched a couple of Bob Ross shows,” she said. Those gave her a foundation, but she was soon paying attention to other artists, finding her way towards her own vision. “I would look at pictures and piece them together and put what I liked together,” she said of her early efforts, but “I couldn’t get realism, looking right at a photograph.” At that point, she said, “it helped to look at what another artist had painted and then try to recreate their work.”After engaging in that exercise to help her develop her style, “I started piecing together different photographs and getting shadows and things where I want them.” For a coyote painting done while she still lived in the Southwest, she took details from several photographs of coyotes, then blended aspects of each to create the coyote she envisioned.
In 2015 the couple moved to New Mexico, where Davis began selling paintings at libraries, and at outdoors and home shows. By early 2021 the Davises were considering relocating when her husband was offered a position by a friend of his at Four Corners Dental Group. “We came and it was middle of winter, but it was 35 degrees and we said, yeah, we could do this easily. It was a trick to get us to stay,” she laughed. “But I think my husband’s heart would break if we ever left. And I probably would be pretty sad too. It’s really become home for us.”
The family is very outdoors focused, and Davis quickly found artistic inspiration, turning out one painting after another of what she saw around her, and landing a slot at Bear for her first ever gallery show. “They give you two years to prepare, which I kind of needed because I’m so slow. But I’ve never painted so fast in my life.”
Despite painting faster than she’s accustomed to, Davis said visitors to the show will still find one important detail in each of her paintings. “They all have hidden things in them,” she said. “I hide little animals and things in all of them.”
Coming from the Southwest, Davis said she is astonished at how green Fairbanks is in summer, and that this is an inspiration in itself. “When I’m in my backyard, I think, ‘This is so pretty, I should paint this.’ There’s always so much I want to paint, but I don’t have time because I just want to paint everything I see. It’s all so pretty.”
Tiffany Davis’ show “The Majesty of Alaska” is on exhibit through Aug. 26 at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park, open Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. She can be found online at tmdfineart.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.