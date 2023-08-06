‘When I’m painting, I don’t look at the whole picture,” Tiffany Davis said. “I’m not looking at the orca. I’m looking at the shapes on the orca, and trying to paint the color of the shapes instead of the orca as one piece.”

This approach helps explain the realism that inhabits Davis’ oil paintings, which are being shown throughout August at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park. Davis’ paintings present the landscapes and wildlife of both Alaska and the American Southwest where she grew up with such attention to detail that viewers might be surprised to learn she’s entirely self-taught. “I never had an art class or anything,” she said.

