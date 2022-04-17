Upon his 2004 retirement from the Army, George Rydlinski and his wife, Candy, decided to remain in Fairbanks, where he had been stationed since 1996. “It was everything about the Last Frontier. Fewer people, the great outdoors, hunting and fishing, things like that,” he said. “But specifically for us, we fell in love with the Fairbanks community and the high quality of the arts here. We decided to make it our forever home.”
Along with his wife, Rydlinski, then a bassoonist with the 9th Army Band at Fort Wainwright, had been active in local classical music circles. So it’s unsurprising that upon retirement he quickly found a position with the University of Alaska Music Department, initially as marketing director. He’s worn many hats since, including adjunct instructor. Candy has also been an instructor, and both are retiring this spring. But first Rydlinski will give a farewell performance as conductor of the Wind Ensemble in the C.W. Davis Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. April 23. “It should be an audience pleasing concert,” he said.
Born and raised in Chicago, Rydlinski played music from a young age, initially as a clarinetist. One day his high school band director asked if he would take up the bassoon since the student playing it in the band was graduating. “I took the opportunity and jumped on it and found that I didn’t like clarinet as much as I did the bassoon,” he said. “So I decided to major in that in college.”
Rydlinski attended Northern Illinois University, graduating in 1980. He spent a few years as a freelance musician but opportunities were scarce, and after working as a short order cook to make ends meet, he joined the Army as a musician. “The idea of a bimonthly check appealed to me,” he said.” He attended basic training and then military school, where “they teach you how to march in a military formation.”
Rydlinski’s degree allowed him to accelerate out of the program, and he began playing in parades and ceremonies. He also met and married Candy. The couple was initially stationed in West Germany, which “ended up being a two year honeymoon.”
Their next stop was Fort Richardson in Alaska, and with a baby in tow, the couple arrived in January 1989 during a winter still legendary for its severity. “We flew into Anchorage and it was 32 below. That was kind of unheard of for Anchorage. Of course, Fairbanks was in the 50s and 60s below.”
For the Rydlinskis, the connection to Alaska was immediate. “The first thing was, the mountains are right there. Of course it was winter and cold and a little ice foggy. But as the days went on you could see this beautiful vista surrounded by mountains. And the ocean right there. Cook Inlet and Turnagain Arm. Coming from Chicago, it was a real pleasure to witness it.”
In the summer 1990 the Army band Rydlinski played in was moved to Fort Wainwright, and he quickly found Fairbanks to his liking. “It was a completely different atmosphere up here. Of course, less people, but what struck me here was the warm warm summers and the long days.”
The couple got involved with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra and other local musical endeavors, but in 1992, Rydlinski was transferred to Virginia. Two years later they were back, however, and they’ve been here ever since.
Rydlinski said he found a welcoming atmosphere in Fairbanks, unlike what he had encountered elsewhere. “There was a great core of musicians who had come up in the seventies. So music was flying high here, thanks to the efforts of Gordon Wright. And of course Jo Scott and the Summer Arts Festival was always a big attraction, bringing in world class artists of every ilk.”
Rydlinski said the combined efforts of countless volunteer musicians in Fairbanks who are determined to perform complex symphonic works is extraordinarily unique. “Who would think that in the middle of Alaska, in this little far remote post, we could put on and stage an opera by Puccini called ‘Turandot?’ There’s something miraculous about doing great music with little funds to support it, but people want to do these great masterpieces of repertoire. It may not be as highly polished as the Metropolitan Opera, but to be able to perform a piece like that, or {span}Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony{/span} or Verdi’s Requiem, these are milestones that not many people get to do live in person during their lifetimes. Or even for the audience members to hear a live performance of such a work.”
During his time in Fairbanks, Rydlinski has performed as principal bassoonist with the symphony. He’s also continued conducting, which he first mastered in the Army. “Conductors aren’t born,” he said, “But if you work at it, you can do it.”
Rydlinski has several pieces prepared with the wind ensemble when he conducts next weekend’s performance, including the “Finale from Symphony No. 1 in G Minor” by Vasily Kalinnikov, “Procession of the Nobles” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and the symphonic suite from the movie “Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves” by Michael Kamen. The grand finale of the show will be “The Pines of The Appian Way,” part of “The Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi, a piece Rydlinski’s long ago high school teacher first introduced him to. “I could not believe the dynamic contrast, from very soft in the beginning to this crazy climax in the end,” he said.
Rydlinski is looking forward to pursuing art, gardening, travel, and time with his grandchildren. He’ll continue with the symphony, but he’s relinquished the principal bassoon seat to Jay Million, a former student of his. “I’m happy to sit second fiddle to him.”
“There’s plenty of opportunities here if you only take advantage of them,” Rydlinski said of Fairbanks. “I feel good about what I have done for the community either performing or conducting or teaching or whatever. Now it’s time for the next generation to step up and experience those things.”
•••
George Rydlinski will conduct the UAF Wind Ensemble on Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Charles W. Davis Concert Hall. Tickets will be available at the door. Admission is $10 for the public, $5 for students, seniors and military.